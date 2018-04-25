DALLAS — The Latest on the shooting of two Dallas police officers and an employee of a home improvement store(all times local):
7:10 a.m.
Authorities say two Dallas police officers are in critical condition, with one described as "gravely ill," a day after they were shot while trying to remove a man from a home improvement store.
Police officials said in a statement that a Home Depot employee is also in critical condition following the Tuesday afternoon shooting.
Officers Crystal Almeida and Rogelio Santander, both three-year veterans of the force, remain hospitalized Wednesday in Dallas. Dallas police Sgt. Michael Mata told KDFW-TV that Santander is "gravely, gravely ill." He says Almeida is "severely injured" but "fighting hard."
Mata says "it's going to be a tough day today."
Authorities say suspect Armando Juarez will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant in the shooting. He was apprehended following a police chase late Tuesday.
11:45 p.m.
Authorities say two Dallas police officers were escorting a man from a home improvement store when he shot them and a store employee.
The shooting occurred Tuesday at a Home Depot in northern Dallas. Police Chief U. Renee Hall says the two officers and the store loss-prevention officer underwent surgery for their injuries.
She did not provide further details but asked for continued prayers for their recovery.
Police have arrested 29-year-old Armando Luis Juarez on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and felony theft. He was taken into custody following a car chase hours after the afternoon shooting.
The two police officers were called to the store to help an off-duty officer with removing the man from the store.
