HAMMOND, La. — The Latest on shooting at Southeastern Louisiana University (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

Two people are in custody in connection with a shooting on a Louisiana college campus.

Southeastern Louisiana University spokeswoman Erin Cowser said Friday that university police detained the suspects, who are being charged with attempted murder. She did not release their names.

Cowser said the shooting happened at 3 a.m. Friday near an assembly hall where sports events are held. She says the shooting apparently stemmed from a fight or confrontation involving students and people who aren't enrolled in the school.

She says the two people who were injured are confirmed to be student-athletes at Southeastern.

The school is located in Hammond, about 55 miles (88 kilometers) northwest of New Orleans.

___

8:50 a.m.

Two people were injured after gunshots were fired early Friday on a college campus in Louisiana, school officials said.

Southeastern Louisiana University spokeswoman Erin Cowser said the incident happened at 3 a.m. Friday near an assembly hall where basketball games and other sports events are held.

Cowser said the shooting apparently stemmed from a fight or altercation involving students and people who aren't enrolled in the school.

She said the incident hasn't forced any closures or cancellations on Friday, a day when the school doesn't have a full schedule of classes.

"The incident is over and done," she said.

It was unclear whether the two people injured were students. They were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Cowser says no suspects are in custody. Police are investigating.

