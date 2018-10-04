THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Latest on children sickened by chemicals at a Southern California pool (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

Authorities now say 19 people, many of them children, were sickened by exposure to a chemical at a Southern California swimming pool. But their problems are non-life-threatening.

The Ventura County Fire Department says the people were overcome by fumes Wednesday evening at Daland Swim School in Thousand Oaks, north of Los Angeles. Some reported having trouble breathing.

A dozen people were taken to hospitals, including several who at first were described as being in a critical state.

However, sheriff's officials say all are expected to recover.

The Los Angeles Times says authorities believe an equipment malfunction began pumping extra chlorine into the pool.

A call to the swim school wasn't immediately returned.

___

7:20 p.m.

Authorities say 18 people including children have been sickened — seven critically — by exposure to chemicals at a Southern California swimming pool.

The Ventura County Fire Department says authorities were called to Daland Swim School in Thousand Oaks Wednesday evening after several people reported they were having trouble breathing.

Seven people were listed in critical condition and 11 were said to have been moderately affected.

There's no word on the type of pool chemicals involved.

A call to the swim school wasn't immediately returned.