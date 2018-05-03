HONOLULU — The Latest on damage from Hawaii's record rains (all times local):

3 p.m.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige says last month's record rains unleashed 12 landslides on a Kauai highway.

Crews are working to clear and fix the road so residents will be able to get in and out. Ige says road repairs will cost an estimated $35 million.

The landslides have blocked the only land route in and out of the small communities of Wainiha and Haena. Kuhio Highway is also the only land route to the Kalalau hiking trail popular with tourists.

Ige is asking President Donald Trump to declare a disaster for the heavy rains that fell in mid-April.

Hawaii estimates the cost of emergency work and damage to public property will exceed $19.7 million. This doesn't include highway repairs, which are reimbursed separately.

12:50 p.m.

Hawaii says last month's record rains destroyed or did major damage to 115 homes on Kauai and Oahu islands.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday a preliminary assessment shows mid-April landslides and flooding affected 532 homes.

The totals came from a Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment conducted by state, county and federal officials.

The cost of emergency work and damage to public property was pegged at more than $19.7 million.

The National Weather Service said preliminary data indicated the rains broke a national rainfall record.

A gauge in Waipa on Kauai's north shore recorded nearly 50 inches (127 centimeters) of rain over a 24-hour period. If certified, the rain would break the current record of 43 inches (109 centimeters) hit in Texas in 1979.