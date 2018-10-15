DETROIT — The Latest on the remains of fetuses and an infant found in a former Detroit funeral home's ceiling (all times local):

2 p.m.

Remains found in the ceiling of a former Detroit funeral home included 10 fetuses and one full-term infant.

Police Chief James Craig says Monday that the fetuses were in a cardboard-like box while the infant's remains were in a coffin in a building once owned by Cantrell Funeral Home.

An anonymous letter led inspectors Friday to the decomposed remains hidden between the building's first and second floors.

Craig tells The Associated Press that the remains "were definitely hidden" in the ceiling so that they would not be "readily discovered."

Authorities are working to identify the babies' families. A medical examiner's spokeswoman says the funeral home's owners are not cooperating. No arrests have been made.

The funeral home was shut down in April after inspectors found decomposing bodies and other violations.

__

12:50 p.m.

State and city police and other officials are investigating how the remains of 11 infants ended up in the ceiling of a former funeral home in Detroit.

Spokesman Jason Moon said Monday that Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Affairs is working with the state attorney general to gather information about Cantrell Funeral Home.

An anonymous letter led inspectors Friday to the decomposed remains hidden between the building's first and second floors.

Wayne County medical examiner spokeswoman Lisa Croff says authorities are trying to identify the babies' families. The funeral home's owners are not cooperating. No arrests have been made.

Decomposing bodies and other violations led to the business being closed in April and its license suspended. Moon says the suspension wasn't appealed.

The building has a new owner.