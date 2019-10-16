MORELIA, Mexico — The latest on violence in Mexico (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

Mexican authorities say armed men confronted soldiers, touching off a gunbattle that resulted in the deaths of one soldier and 14 civilians in the southern state of Guerrero.

The federal government says the bloodshed happened Monday — the same day that suspected cartel gunmen ambushed a police convoy in neighboring Michoacan state and killed 13 officers.

State security spokesman Roberto Alvarez says in a statement issued late Tuesday that the incident was in Tepochica municipality, about five kilometers (three miles) from Iguala, the city from which 43 college students disappeared five years ago and whose fate is still unknown.

The statement says high-power weapons and three vehicles were recovered after the shooting.

Guerrero is known for violence linked to organized crime and the army has been targeted on other occasions.

___

12:30 p.m.

Families of the 13 Mexican police officers killed in an apparent cartel ambush have gathered outside a funeral home in the western state of Michoacan, many of them angry at the government and police chiefs who they believe sent them to a certain death.

The brother of slain officer Marco Antonio González says "the good ones are here," motioning to the massive funeral hall.

He adds that "those responsible for this, they are also here." He and other relatives refused to give their names for fear of reprisals.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador calls Monday's attack "regrettable" but says he remains committed to his security approach in the face of homicide rates that have been setting all-time highs.

López Obrador said Tuesday: "We are going to continue with our strategy."