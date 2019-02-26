About Kevin Fiala
Age: 22 (born July 22, 1996, in St. Gallen, Switzerland)
Size: 5-10, 195 pounds
Position: Left wing
Drafted: First round, 11th overall by Nashville in 2014.
Coming to America: Played for current Wild assistant coach Dean Evason with the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL as an 18-year-old in 2014-15.
NHL statistics: Had a career-high 23 goals last season. In 204 NHL games, has 45 goals and 97 points.
Did you know? Fiala became the sixth-youngest NHL player to appear in a Stanley Cup playoff game April 21, 2015, when he was 18 years, 273 days.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Car crash outcome was fortunate for Wolves' Towns
According to Towns, the car in front of them slowed down for another accident further down the road, forcing them to a rather abrupt stop. Then Towns' SUV was hit from behind, he said,.
Wild
Wild trades Granlund, gives Staal new contract
The Wild traded Mikael Granlund to Nashville for Kevin Fiala, and gave Eric Staal a two-year extension.
Wild
Maple Leafs' 4-goal 2nd period sinks Sabres 5-3
John Tavares, Auston Matthews and Frederik Gauthier scored three quick goals in the second period and the Toronto Maple Leafs held off the Buffalo Sabres for a 5-3 win on Monday night.
Wild
Bastian and Gabriel score, last-place Devils sweep Canadiens
Nathan Bastian scored his first NHL goal, Kurtis Gabriel got his second and the last-place New Jersey Devils continued to be a thorn in Montreal's playoff hopes, beating the Canadiens 2-1 on Monday night.
Wolves
Suns snap 17-game slide, top reeling Heat 124-121
Devin Booker scored 20 points to lead seven Phoenix players in double figures, and the Suns snapped a club-record 17-game losing streak by beating the reeling Miami Heat 124-121 on Monday night.