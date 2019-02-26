About Kevin Fiala

Age: 22 (born July 22, 1996, in St. Gallen, Switzerland)

Size: 5-10, 195 pounds

Position: Left wing

Drafted: First round, 11th overall by Nashville in 2014.

Coming to America: Played for current Wild assistant coach Dean Evason with the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL as an 18-year-old in 2014-15.

NHL statistics: Had a career-high 23 goals last season. In 204 NHL games, has 45 goals and 97 points.

Did you know? Fiala became the sixth-youngest NHL player to appear in a Stanley Cup playoff game April 21, 2015, when he was 18 years, 273 days.