The KAT Files

• Karl-Anthony Towns joins Kevin Garnett and Kevin Love as the only players in Timberwolves history named to multiple All-Star Games. The first one came last season.

• Leads the Timberwolves in points per game (23.1), rebounds (12.0) and blocked shots (1.8), while also leading the team in three-pointers made (100), free throws made (261) and free throws attempted (308) — evidence of his varied skill set.

• Ranks in the top 10 in the NBA in total points (1,319), rebounds (686), blocked shots (101) and win shares (8.0) this season.