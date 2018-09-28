I faced two challenges when planning a late-May trip to northern Italy's Trentino-Sudtirol region: a major snow year and the offseason.

The first meant that the thousands of miles of trails in the Dolomite mountains were still buried. The second meant that many of the high-alpine refugios, famed for hearty food and rustic lodging, were closed until summer. For a trail runner eager to spend the night at staffed mountain huts while completing a multiday traverse, things looked grim.

At least, that was my initial reaction. Then I connected with Sandro de Zolt, an internationally certified mountain guide based in Val di Fiemme, a valley at the base of the Dolomites where mountains loom over storied pine forests. Sandro learned to ski at 2 and was scaling the mammoth cliffs of his backyard with his father at 7.

Nothing to do in his home stamping grounds in May? Pshaw.

True, I wouldn't disappear into the mountains for days at a time on this trip, he said. But with his guidance, I would get a tour of the entire region — an idyllic mountainous area inhabited since ancient Roman times — through day hikes, local drives and, thanks to a happy scheduling coincidence, glimpses of some of the world's best cyclists in the Giro d'Italia, a three-week grand-tour race whose mountain stages overlapped with my stay.

The major highlight of a week that included many was a 15-mile hike that brought us to the summit of Monte Castellazzo (7,650 feet), staggering mountain views — and a statue of Jesus in the pose of Rodin's "The Thinker."

Often referred to as “The Matterhorn of the Dolomites,” Cimon della Pala is the best known peak of a group of mountains called the Pale di San Martino.

Sandro, a friend and I followed a creek up a steep grade for about a mile before the trail jogged left and climbed to a grassy ridge. That's when I was rendered speechless. Ahead of us, mountains powered out of the Earth, bold giants of rock and ice with patches of snow clinging to exposed cliffs, creating a mosaic of gray and white leaning into the sharp, blue sky.

An emerald field colored by wildflowers spread out before the mountains, and in its center was one of the region's famous high Alpine refugios — which was, as expected, closed.

Sandro, who is also the chief of mountain rescue in Val di Fiemme, asked if we would be interested in an espresso. Of course we would. We walked toward those incredible peaks until we reached Passo Rolle, home of the military station where he grew up as well as several hotels, a small ski area — and a roadside espresso stand.

Caffeinated, we continued upward to the summit of Monte Castellazzo. From the peak, we savored simple sandwiches of salami and fresh mozzarella as we gazed down on a sprawling snowfield at the foot of a trifecta of classic Dolomite peaks — Bureloni, Vezzana, Cimon della Pala. I was absolutely not thinking about all the things I couldn't do in the Dolomites at that time of year. Instead, I was immersed in the moment. Of all the pleasures in life, picnicking on a mountain while surrounded by even higher mountains is among my favorites.

Initially settled by the Romans in 15 B.C., the Trentino-Sudtirol is made up of two self-governing provinces that are among the wealthiest in Italy. Before Italian control in the 1940s, however, this area was part of Austria-Hungary and, before that, the Austrian Empire and, before that, the Holy Roman Empire. During both world wars, the mountainous borders saw much conflict; today's refugios began as wartime bunkers. The area — with Tyrolean-style chalets and families that have been there for generations — is thick with legacy.

A view of Lake Garda

True, the mountains are the main draw. But I was pleasantly surprised to discover how much else there was to experience.

"Drive from the lake up and through Pregasina — it might feel like you're going on someone's driveway — until you reach the church." From there are many trails, Sandro wrote in a text when I asked for an off-the-beaten-path hike near Lake Garda, Italy's largest freshwater body.

In the tiny village of Pregasina, the church's parking lot was full of cars, and a crowd of hikers spread out onto a web of trails. Trail 422A, Sandro's suggestion, led to the land's edge and then climbed over the undulating landscape to a prominent viewpoint. On my left was a sheer drop over the cliffs, hundreds of feet to the water, where sailboats bobbed like tiny toys. On my right, the forest thickened and burst with the sound of songbirds and rustling critters. The sky was overcast, but the views were rewarding: stacks of mountains falling into the dark blue water below. The lake was vast, its end nowhere in sight.

Beyond the mountains

On my way home, I caught the hill-climbing stage of the cycling tour, which was quick, colorful and abuzz with action.

Children zoomed across the cobbled plaza of Arco, a small town near the lake. Bordered by limestone cliffs on one side, Arco is famous for its annual Rock Master event, an international climbing competition. Judging by the sporty tourists in the town plaza — some carrying trekking poles, others riding mountain bikes — it is as much a launching point for adventure as a climbing town.

It is also home to Gelateria Artigianale Tarifa, where I savored the creamiest pistachio gelato I had during my trip (which is saying something, given the amount of gelato I consumed).

Another recommendation from Sandro took me to Planitzer, a wood-hewn restaurant between Trento and Val di Fiemme. Planitzer serves food grown by its neighbors and makes its own wine and liquors, and I arrived hungry. While savoring a glass of local pinot noir, I struggled to decipher the expansive menu, which came only in German or Italian. Seeing my effort, my server sat at my table and offered to translate each page. Instead, I asked her to bring me the local specialty.

Thus began my introduction to nettle dumplings, which sound so much better in their native tongue: unsere knödel. Two large dumplings the size of a child's fist arrived in a buttery sauce. With a texture similar to gnocchi and an earthy flavor, the savory dumplings were pleasantly filling. Afterward, as I settled my bill, my server asked if I'd like to sample several flavors of their homemade liqueur, a question to which there was only one answer. My favorite was the elderberry.

A scene from my first day in the area captures the spirit of the people who live there. In Trento, a city of about 100,000 residents, I joined hundreds of Italians gathered in a plaza to cheer Giro d'Italia riders sprinting through Stage 16, a 34.2-kilometer time trial.

Individually, riders flew out of a starting gate as music boomed. The cyclists pedaled, brilliant in their spandex and awe-inspiring with their muscled speed, while the crowd bellowed in joy. I marveled at the riders' passion, endurance and strength, but it was the energy of the crowd — a friendly, determined spirit I would encounter throughout my week — that most impressed me. Coupled with the stunning landscape and delicious food, this hospitality reinforced something Sandro told me on our hike: There is no perfect time to visit because each month has its own appeal.