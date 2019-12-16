The old dream of an internet run in the public interest has long dissipated under pressure from huge corporations seeking to profit from what has become a worldwide information utility.

But one corner of the web seemed to maintain its character as a preserve for public service — the dot-org domain, which since its creation has been reserved for nonprofit organizations and has become something of a badge of honor of noncommercial activity.

That's why many in the nonprofit world were startled by the announcement on Nov. 13 that the .org registry had been sold to a private equity firm, Ethos Capital. The seller was the internet Society, a nonprofit that plays an important role in creating and maintaining internet engineering standards, but has been mostly the guardian of the .org domain. The price, as was revealed more than two weeks later, was a stunning $1.135 billion.

In the original announcement, internet Society Chief Executive Andrew Sullivan called the sale "an important and exciting development" and described Ethos as "a strong strategic partner that understands the intricacies of the domain industry."

Others are not so sure. Ethos didn't even exist until earlier this year, and appears to have only two employees, including Erik Brooks, its founder.

Brooks describes his investment principles as "intellectual honesty, humility and respect and believing that prosperity can be built together," as he listed them for me by e-mail.

But a week after the sale announcement, it emerged that the financial backers of Ethos included several firms with more conventional investment approaches, including funds associated with the families of Ross Perot, Mitt Romney and the Johnsons, owners of Fidelity Investments.

Brooks says Ethos is committed to running the .org registry in accordance with principles followed by the internet Society, but he hasn't made that commitment in writing.

At stake are internet addresses ending in ".org" used by some 10 million organizations. The .org designation, or domain, is one of the oldest on the internet, along with .com (for commercial businesses), .edu (educational institutions), .gov (government agencies) and a handful of others.

It's traditionally reserved for nonprofit organizations devoted to the public interest, such as the Red Cross, the Girl Scouts, and the United Way.

Not every dot-org meets the public service standard, since applicants aren't screened. Websites for political fronts, such as the Koch network's Americans for Prosperity, carry the .org label. So do sites for neo-Nazi hate groups.

But for the most part, organizations genuinely aimed at doing good tend to choose .org addresses. And, for that matter, so do Democratic and Republican Party websites.

The domain holds a special place in the hearts of internet users; environmentalist and internet activist Jacob Malthouse calls .org a "digital Yosemite," evoking the reverence naturalists such as John Muir felt for the real thing.

During a recent online discussion on the sale, Jon Nevett, chief executive of the Public Interest Registry, or PIR, the internet Society unit that manages .org and is the entity being sold to Ethos, called it "the crown jewel of the Domain Name System, full stop."

The sale, which is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, could be derailed only by two entities. One is the internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, or ICANN, the web's Playa Vista-based governing body, which could rule on the transfer any day now. The other is Pennsylvania Orphans Court, which has jurisdiction because PIR is a nonprofit incorporated in that state.

In the meantime, the deal has drawn brickbats from several internet luminaries.

They include Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web, who tweeted that "it would be a travesty" if the .org domain were no longer operated in the public interest.

Also weighing in was Esther Dyson, the founding chairman of ICANN, who tweeted that she was "appalled" at what she called "the great .ORG heist."

The parties involved in the sale have tried to tamp down the controversy, without notable success. On Nov. 29, Sullivan and Gonzalo Camarillo, the internet Society chair, held a conference call with users to defend the deal.

That was followed by a web discussion on Dec. 5 hosted by NTEN, an advocacy group for nonprofits, at which Sullivan was joined by Brooks and Nevett.

Brooks said he was committed to operating PIR in the dot-org community's interest but was vague about the "mechanism" that would be established to do so. He said Ethos would not be making its financial data public, unlike the internet Society, which issues an annual financial disclosure.

The dot-org community has two main concerns about the sale. One is that Ethos will jack up the registration fee for .org websites, which is about $10 per year and has been subject to a traditional limit on increases of 10% a year.

More important may be Ethos' ability to facilitate more censorship of .org websites by allowing third parties more latitude to object to content on those sites and prompt their shutdown.

"The .org registry is a point of control on the internet," said Mitch Stoltz, an attorney at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, which has launched a campaign protesting the deal. "A private equity firm has an incentive to sell censorship as a service."

Michael Hiltzik is a business columnist for the Los Angeles Times.