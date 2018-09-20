The 10-year-old hero at the center of the film "The House With a Clock in Its Walls" likes to look up words in the dictionary, like "foreboding" and "indomitable." He might want to be familiar with the term "execrable" — that's a good one for this movie.

Adapted from John Bellairs' 1973 young adult supernatural thriller, the film is ostensibly a Harry Potter-lite coming-of-age yarn. It somehow manages its own witchcraft in finding the perfect un-sweet spot — it's too scary for little kids, not scary enough for older ones, not funny or clever enough for their parents and too redundant for everyone. Poof! Watch the audience disappear.

The real spooky thing is why Cate Blanchett and Jack Black decided to get involved with this. And Kyle MacLachlan makes an appearance late on. What's going on, Kyle? Did you lose a bet, too?

Director Eli Roth, whose background is in the slice-and-dice genre that includes the "Hostel" movies, has stumbled badly as he enters the realm of the whimsical — although he does unleash enough of it that it reaches near-lethal levels.

The story — by Eric Kripke, creator of TV's "Supernatural" — is set in 1955 and centers on a recently orphaned 10-year-old boy, Lewis (Owen Vaccaro). He moves to a Michigan town to live with his mysterious, chocolate-loving uncle, Jonathan (Black), who turns out to be a warlock. The next-door neighbor, Florence Zimmermann (Blanchett), is an elegant, purple-loving witch.

"You'll see. Things are quite different here," Jonathan says to the astonished boy. But he's lying — things are very familiar here: foggy graveyards, creepy dolls, dusty books, animal skeletons in small carved boxes, ornately carved book jackets, secret rooms behind bookcases, thumping in the walls and even comedic nonhuman sidekicks (an armchair and a topiary griffin).

★ out of 4 stars Rating: PG for thematic elements including sorcery, scary images, rude humor and profanity.

The filmmakers attempt to ape the chilly menace of artist Edward Gorey, who supplied images for Bellairs' book, but this movie really just leans on props and suggestive music, never finding a consistent tone or vision. Sometimes it feels like a Wes Anderson film, at others it goes more like Wes Craven.

Lewis, uptight, precocious — and outfitted in a '50s stereotypical way, with a pair of World War I-era aviator goggles and a bow tie — must learn to be a warlock himself, fit in at school, solve the mystery of the hidden clock and save the universe. Young Vaccaro ("Daddy's Home" and its sequel) does admirably.

It's the adults who let us down. Black and Blanchett are in different movies — he's in a comic farce complete with butt jokes and vomiting pumpkins, and she's doing some very serious English drawing-room drama.

Toward the end, Blanchett arms herself with a weapon resembling an umbrella, becoming a sort of Rambo-esque Mary Poppins as she mows down enemies with what seem to be bolts of lightning. What happens to Black? Would you believe a truly disturbing sequence with his bearded adult face on top of a baby body? (There's an image we'll all take to the grave.)

This whole mess drags itself to a messy conclusion, and then it all ends on an impossibly sticky, sweet big wet kiss of a finale that undermines the entire project.

Fittingly, the closing credits evoke the goofy humor of a completely different animator — Charles Addams. (Look for jokey credits for the sofa and the griffin if you're one of the few people still around at the end.) Nothing makes a lot of sense in "The House With a Clock in Its Walls," except perhaps when Black's character warns: "This is no place for a kid."