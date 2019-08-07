The home where Jayme Closs was kidnapped and her parents slain has been torn down.

The bank that owns the home had it demolished Tuesday, erasing the property outside Barron, Wis. where the 13-year-old was abducted and her parents, James and Denise, were murdered last fall.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald confirmed that his agency released the crime scene back to the estate several months ago. The bank that owns the home, located about 2 miles outside of town, consulted the surviving relatives before tearing it down.

“Whatever the Closs family wants is what I want,” Fitzgerald said. “I knew they didn’t want to go back there, so it’s probably the right thing to do.”

Jake Patterson, 22, is serving life without parole for the killings. He crept into their home Oct. 15 to abduct Jayme after developing an obsession for her.

Patterson held Jayme captive for nearly three months before she escaped in January.