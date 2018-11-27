RIDGELAND, Miss. — The author of the young adult novel "The Hate U Give" says a remark by a Republican candidate in the Mississippi senate race reveals the state still has a long way to go when it comes to race issues.
Angie Thomas was voting in Tuesday's election.
She voted for Democrat Mike Espy, who's facing Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith.
Earlier in the campaign, Hyde-Smith praised a supporter by saying, "If he invited me to a public hanging, I'd be on the front row."
The state has a history of racially motivated lynchings, and the comment angered many in the black community.
Thomas says the remark shows that "Mississippi still has a long way to go."
Thomas' book details the killing of an unarmed black teenager by a white police officer. A movie based on the novel was released this year.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.