Amid a cascade of cancellations in the Twin Cities arts community related to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Guthrie Theater has announced that it will cancel all remaining performances of Twelfth Night and The Bacchae as well as the upcoming performances of CENTERPLAY.

"After careful consideration and with the desire to ensure the health and safety of everyone who engages with the Guthrie, this proactive measure was taken in light of the COVID-19 pandemic," reads a press release issued this morning. "At this time, performances of Emma (April 11 – May 31) are expect to go on as scheduled, and the theater will continue to reevaluate that decision as more information about COVID-19 develops."

The Guthrie building will remain open, according to the statement. The Guthrie says its "internal task force" is monitoring the situation and following the guidelines of key health organizations.

"Current ticketholders are encouraged to wait to receive communication from the Guthrie which outlines a variety of options around exchanging, donating or returning tickets," the statement reads.