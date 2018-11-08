‘Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas’

Our favorite holiday sourpuss is back. In addition to the new 3-D animated film opening Friday, the Grinch will stretch his long green fingers out of his cave at Children’s Theatre to steal the cheer right out of the holidays. Or, maybe, the otherworldly creature — portrayed for the fourth time by actor Reed Sigmund — will become more openhearted. The cast includes Max Wojtanowicz as Grandpa Who and Autumn Ness as Mama Who, with Dean Holt and Natalie Tran returning as Old Max and Young Max, respectively. (7 p.m. Fri., 2 & 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Ends Jan. 6. Children’s Theatre, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. $15-$71. 612-874-0400 or childrenstheatre.org.)

Rohan Preston