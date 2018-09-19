Just in time for the Chinese Moon Festival (the Sept. 24 holiday marking the harvest moon), “The Greatest Spirit” melds Chinese traditions into a spectacular show orchestrated with mural-like precision. Performed by the Sichuan Province Song and Dance Theatre Company, it features elaborate costumes, acrobatic dance and even some Chinese opera. The troupe last visited Minnesota in 2014. This year it’s using the Twin Cities to kick off a three-city American tour. (7 p.m. Sat., Northrop auditorium, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls., $18-$50, 612-624-2345, northrop.umn.edu.)
SHEILA REGAN
