James Douglas Mitchell saw a way out of prison early in the front of the transport van.

It was a hot late May morning. Mitchell and eight other inmates were on their way from Minnesota Correctional Facility-St. Cloud to other prisons across the state. The driver stopped at Lino Lakes prison, where some would be dropped off, and the inmates watched him get out of the van and disappear into a dark garage.

“Man, I can’t believe this,” Mitchell said, motioning to the ignition. “Man left his keys in there!” Mitchell had been complaining about the 12 years he faced in prison for assault. “This is my chance to get away,” he said, according to Anthony Alexander, another inmate in the van.

“This is your chance to get away, but you’ve got us in here!” pleaded Alexander, a 52-year-old serving a 28-month stint for assault, scheduled to be released next fall.

James Douglas Mitchell

But Mitchell had made up his mind. The 26-year-old slid open the unlocked cab window that separated the prisoners from the driver’s seat. Mitchell dove inside and hit the gas — setting into motion the largest prison escape in Minnesota’s recent history, and a manhunt that would span six hours and multiple cities, shutting down a north Minneapolis neighborhood in the process.

On Monday, Mitchell was charged with escaping from custody and four counts of kidnapping, all felonies that could mean decades more in prison.

Interviews with several inmates involved and the criminal charges filed this week show how Mitchell was able to escape — and why multiple prisoners say they feared for their lives and have retained a civil attorney to sue the Department of Corrections for letting it happen.

In a statement to investigators, the driver said he left the keys in the ignition because it was hot and he didn’t want the passengers to overheat. The Department of Corrections is still investigating the incident, but spokeswoman Sarah Fitzgerald said it’s not against policy to leave a vehicle running, “and is often necessary due to weather conditions such as heat or cold.” She said the department is now installing automatic safeguards into transport vehicles that will shut off the vehicle if an attempt is made to drive them.

The driver no longer works for the department.

'That looks like an escape'

Trawets Thomas said he saw the whole thing.

He was in a separate transport van, this one carrying a trailer, with two other inmates. When the driver walked into the garage, the sergeant driving his van stepped out to make a phone call. Suddenly he saw a man wearing blue-and-white prison garb in the other van, and he was speeding right for them.

“I thought he was going to hit us,” said Thomas, but at the last moment, the van turned sharply and hit the curb. “I was like, ‘that looks like an escape.’”

Thomas’s driver called his colleague and told him the van just took off, said Thomas. “The dude came out and he was like ‘oh no no no no no!’ They got out and talked and you could see the panic on his face.”

Thomas’s driver jumped back in the van and, with the three inmates and an equipment trailer still in tow, began chasing the hijacked van, eventually ending up in the parking lot of Rosedale Mall, said Thomas.

Meanwhile, Mitchell had reached Mounds View, and the other inmates were plotting their escape from the van. The handcuff key was on the chain, and Mitchell passed it back so they could unlock their cuffs and shackles, said Alexander.

They begged Mitchell to let them out, screaming “please stop, don’t kill us,” according to the complaint.

When Mitchell slowed down at a stop light, one of the inmates climbed through the cab window and opened the door, allowing Alexander to jump out.

“I just said, who all want to get out with me?” said Alexander. “‘Just come on and leave, man, so you don’t get no extra charge.’”

Four of them joined him and the rest stayed in the van as it sped off toward Minneapolis.

The Mounds View neighborhood where inmates found themselves knocking on doors after jumping out of a stolen prison transport van.

Still wearing prison uniforms, the five inmates started knocking on doors in suburban Mounds View, pleading for residents to lend them their phones. They eventually came across a woman getting into her a car, who said she was a local chaplain. “I’m a Godly man, so I asked her, ‘can I dial 911?’,” said Alexander.

With the prisoners in her home, the chaplain called police. “There’s five different young men here at our place,” she told them. “They said that they are afraid of riding with someone in a van and they’re from the prison.”

“Hold on, where are you?” responded the startled operator. “You said there’s who there?”

“Just a minute,” she told the operator, pausing to scold the inmates for talking loudly in the background. “Both of you stop talking!”

Manhunt in north Minneapolis

The police arrived and took the men into custody, and Mitchell was still on the run. He made it all the way to north Minneapolis, where he ditched the van near the corner of Thomas and 39th avenues north. Three inmates waited by the van for police to arrive. Mitchell took off on foot.

Police set up a perimeter in the neighborhood and searched with helicopters and K-9 units. They warned residents to stay inside while they scoured the area. Four hours passed and they didn’t find him.

The North Minneapolis neighborhood where James Mitchell ditched the prison transport van.

Around 4:30, they got a break: someone reported seeing a man “stumbling” into traffic on Interstate 35W, near the University of Minnesota, according to the complaint. State Patrol found Mitchell nearby and arrested him by the interstate and a bridge on 8th Street SE.

Mitchell is currently incarcerated at Oak Park Heights prison, the state’s maximum-security facility. The Department of Corrections also internally investigating the incident, but their findings are part of an ongoing investigation and not public at this time.

Other than Mitchell, no other inmates have been disciplined, said Fitzgerald, though Alexander said they spent a few days in solitary confinement immediately following the incident.

“My anxiety kicked in,” said Alexander. “I ain’t know what to do. I just started shaking. It’s kind of like a frustrating scene in a movie. It was unbelievable man.”

Alexander and other inmates said in interviews they that have hired an attorney and plan to sue DOC.

If convicted, Mitchell faces a potentially long prison sentence. All the charges combined carry a maximum sentence of 85 years.