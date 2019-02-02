THE GOATS, GRONK AND GONZALEZ

There are eight modern-era tight ends in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A ninth will no doubt be added Saturday when the 48 selectors meet in Atlanta and make Tony Gonzalez a member of the Class of 2019. Here is a look at the eight Hall of Famers, Gonzalez and Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who might be playing his final game in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.

Player Yrs. All-Pro Pro Bowl Games Catches TDs

Hall of Famers

Dave Casper 11 4 5 147 378 52

John Mackey 10 3 5 139 331 38

Mike Ditka 12 2 5 158 427 43

Ozzie Newsome 13 1 3 198 662 47

Kellen Winslow 9 3 5 109 541 45

Shannon Sharpe 14 4 8 204 815 62

Charlie Sanders 10 3 7 128 336 31

Jackie Smith 16 0 5 210 480 40

up next

Tony Gonzalez 17 6 14 270 1,325 111

Rob Gronkowski 9 4 5 115 521 79