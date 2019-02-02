THE GOATS, GRONK AND GONZALEZ
There are eight modern-era tight ends in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A ninth will no doubt be added Saturday when the 48 selectors meet in Atlanta and make Tony Gonzalez a member of the Class of 2019. Here is a look at the eight Hall of Famers, Gonzalez and Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who might be playing his final game in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.
Player Yrs. All-Pro Pro Bowl Games Catches TDs
Hall of Famers
Dave Casper 11 4 5 147 378 52
John Mackey 10 3 5 139 331 38
Mike Ditka 12 2 5 158 427 43
Ozzie Newsome 13 1 3 198 662 47
Kellen Winslow 9 3 5 109 541 45
Shannon Sharpe 14 4 8 204 815 62
Charlie Sanders 10 3 7 128 336 31
Jackie Smith 16 0 5 210 480 40
up next
Tony Gonzalez 17 6 14 270 1,325 111
Rob Gronkowski 9 4 5 115 521 79
