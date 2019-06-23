THE GERSSON ROSAS FILE

Background: A 41-year-old native of Colombia, Rosas spent almost his entire career in various capacities with the Houston Rockets before taking the job as president of basketball operations with the Timberwolves in early May.

To-do list: Already conducted his first draft Thursday with the Wolves, trading Dario Saric and the No. 11 pick to Phoenix to move up to No. 6 and draft Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver. The Wolves also chose Washington’s Jaylen Nowell with the 43rd pick in the second round. Now he’ll continue reshaping the Wolves roster with the start of the league year and free-agent agreements taking shape beginning July 1.

Defining quote: “One thing I’ll bring from Houston is we’re going to question the norm with everything that we do.” — Rosas, from his introductory news conference with the Wolves, using the “question the norm” phrase he has come to repeat often already in Minnesota.