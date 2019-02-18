

Good morning! This is the first full squad workout of spring training, so pitchers will be abusing hitters during batting practice. Drills and drills and more drills will take place throughout the Century Link Sports Complex. New manager Rocco Baldelli will address the full squad for the first time, and we'll get a better idea of what a Rocco Baldelli camp will look like.

I know there's Twins apathy right now. But it's three degrees in the Twin Cities as I write this. No matter how you feel about the team, spring training rocks. Why aren't you down here?

For instance, there are some interesting matchups during batting practice today. Jose Berrios and Blake Parker will face Miguel Sano, Jonathan Schoop, Max Kepler and Nelson Cruz. Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario are part of the group that will face Stephen Gonsalves.

If you are prospect mining, Luis Arraez, Alex Kirilloff, Royce Lewis and LaMonte Wade are up against Chase DeJong.

There's a lot of action to check out down here as the Twins prepare for their Grapefruit League opener on Saturday.

One small bit of news: Dean Anna, a non-roster invite to camp, has decided to retire. That leaves Twins camp at 59 players.

If you were here you would see five new Twins coaches in action. You would see a team without Joe Mauer or Brian Dozier. You would see a slimmer Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton's new hairstyle. You would see prospects like Lewis and Kirilloff.

It's worth the trip, if you would swing it. If there's any other reason to come there, it's because you wouldn't be up there.

Rocco Baldelli is set to make his first speech to the entire team, which should reveal his vision for the upcoming season. Jake Odorizzi, one of Baldelli's good friends, is looking forward to it.

"I'm anxious to see his first full team meeting today to hear the passion he talks with, so everyone will buy into that," Odorizzi said.

One new manager. Five new coaches. Several new players. It should be interesting.