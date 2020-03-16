Minnesota Point, best known to birders as Park Point, is the finger of sand pointing from downtown Duluth toward Wisconsin. It is one of Minnesota’s best birding location.

During spring migration in particular, when fog causes migrating songbirds to pause at the lakeshore, there is no better place to be. Birds crowd the narrow peninsula, often at eye-level.

Lake Superior is near a historically high water level, and wave action, pounding the point, is having devastating effects on the coastline. That could impact this popular birding location.

The future of Minnesota/Park Point will be addressed at noon on Tuesday, March 17, in a webinar climate conversation offered by the Minnesota Department of Conservation. You can join this discussion by computer. The event is titled, “Drowned, starved, and battered: the interplay of natural and anthropogenic processes in the uncertain fate of Minnesota Point.”

Dr. John Swenson, associate professor in the Department of Earth and

Environmental Sciences at the University of Minnesota Duluth, will summarize what is known about long-term coastal erosion near Duluth and—using results of recent and ongoing research—discuss models for the future of Minnesota Point.

The presentation will address:

* Why the point exists, and its source of sand.

* How humans have disrupted the sand budget, and what are the implications.

* What role does anthropogenic climate change play in the future of the point.

* What can realistically be done to mitigate beach loss, particularly in areas adjacent to the Duluth and Superior harbor entries.

Use this link to join the webinar: https://umn.zoom.us/j/575807049

If you choose to connect your audio via telephone: dial +1 651 372 8299, webinar ID: 575 807 049.

Find more information about Minnesota's changing climate, and listen to a discussion with Minnesota climatologists at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/climate/climate_change_info/index.ht