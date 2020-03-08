Apparently the retirement of the Minnesota state boys' tournament all hockey hair team was greatly exaggerated.

Advertising executive John King, the creator of the annual videos, had said he was closing shop after last season. But a sponsor came forward and the series, which promotes the Hendrickson Foundation's work to provide hockey opportunities for people with disabilities, came out of its planned retirement.

Star Tribune photojournalist Carlos Gonzalez shot these best-of-hair photos from Hermantown and Lakeville South on the first day of the tournament.

Not everyone loves the hockey hair videos. A few years ago, after they had received national attention from ESPN, the Wall Street Journal and others, former Minnesota State High School League executive director Dave Stead criticized them.

"It's a guy who's sitting in his living room taking photos off his TV set," Stead told the Journal.

Here are the videos from recent years: