The flow must go on: All hockey-hair team makes surprising return
Apparently the retirement of the Minnesota state boys' tournament all hockey hair team was greatly exaggerated. It's back and as good as ever.
Motorsports
Without fans, Bahrain Grand Prix among events hit by virus
Formula One's Bahrain Grand Prix has been closed to spectators due to the global virus outbreak, but won't be postponed like the Chinese round of the championship.
Gophers
Green Bay faces NKU in Horizon semis
No. 3 seed Green Bay (17-15, 12-7) vs. No. 2 seed Northern Kentucky (21-9, 13-5)Horizon Conference Tourney Semifinals, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Monday, 8:30 p.m.…
Gophers
Ford has 42, Ross 43 as Saint Mary's trips Pepp in 2 OT
Jordan Ford, who played every minute, scored a career-high 42 points, including the last seven of the game, and third-seeded Saint Mary's outlasted sixth-seeded Pepperdine 89-82 in double overtime Saturday night to reach the semifinals of the West Coast Conference tournament.
Sports
Zhang Weili, Israel Adesanya keep title belts at UFC 248
Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzedczyk were left bloody, bruised and swollen after the strawweights staged one of the most spectacular title fights in recent mixed martial arts history.