THE FINE LINE
As Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline approaches, teams will continue jockeying for any advantages they can muster. According to the NFL, there were only three times in NFL history when a season’s first seven weeks had more games decided by fewer than eight points than 2019. The same goes for games decided by fewer than two points.
Games decided by 7 or fewer points (Weeks 1-7)
2012 57
2016 56
1999 55
2019 54
2018 54
2011 54
2010 54
Games decided by 1 or fewer points (Weeks 1-7)
2016 10
1999 10
1997 10
2019 9
1972 9
