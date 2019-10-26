THE FINE LINE

As Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline approaches, teams will continue jockeying for any advantages they can muster. According to the NFL, there were only three times in NFL history when a season’s first seven weeks had more games decided by fewer than eight points than 2019. The same goes for games decided by fewer than two points.

Games decided by 7 or fewer points (Weeks 1-7)

2012 57

2016 56

1999 55

2019 54

2018 54

2011 54

2010 54

Games decided by 1 or fewer points (Weeks 1-7)

2016 10

1999 10

1997 10

2019 9

1972 9