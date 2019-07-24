FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The publisher of The Fayetteville Observer says the newspaper has its first female executive editor.
Publisher Bob Gruber announced that Lorry Williams, who has worked in a number of positions at the newspaper over 32 years, will be the first female to lead the newsroom in the paper's 203-year history. Williams succeeds Matt Leclercq, who recently was promoted to GateHouse Media's national news editor in Austin, Texas.
Williams' previous roles include senior news editor, deputy news editor and a reporter on numerous beats. She is a 1986 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a bachelor of arts degree in journalism.
