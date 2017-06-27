Having a slow day? Looking for a way to avoid what you need to do? Want to settle a debate about which Twins are the fastest baserunners in the game?

Here's a rabbit hole for you to sprint into. It's the baseball savant part of the MLB.com web site that measures speed on the bases.

We'll spare you much of the explanation about how the data is compiled -- except for these two points. The site uses runs where a player is judged to be running at max speed -- advancing two or more bases (except when scoring from second base on an extra-base hit) -- and measures a player's fastest one-second window in feet per second.

Here's the full breakdown on how the measurements are made.

If you're a Twins fan, you're probably reasonably certain that Byron Buxton is the fastest baserunner in baseball. According to data compiled this season, he's not. That distinction goes to Cincinnati center fielder Billy Hamilton, who clocks in at 30.1 feet per second.

Buxton is second at 29.9.

One interesting nugget from the article, the great Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt has clocked in as high as 37 feet per second in the first 40 meters of his runs. There is no data, however, on his ability to hit the fastball -- much less breaking pitches.

No other Twins players are in the top 12, and the MLB average is 27 feet per second.

Rather than drag you through a recital of fastest and slowest Twins, we're going to offer you a half-dozen quiz questions about the Twins and their speed. We're trusting you to be slow on the link that will take you to the answers.

Here goes:

1. Who is the second fastest Twins runner:

Eddie Rosario

Jorge Polanco

Max Kepler

Kennys Vargas

2. Rank these four Twins outfielders from fastest to slowest: Buxton, Grossman, Kepler, Rosario.

3. Who is a faster baserunner between former third baseman Trevor Plouffe and current third baseman Miguel Sano?

Plouffe

Sano

It's a tie

4. The average MLB baserunner's sprint speed is 27 feet per second. Joe Mauer is faster or slower than average?

Faster

Slower

Exactly average

5. Brian Dozier ranks among the top 10 second basemen in sprint speed.

True

False

6. Based on this data, who would win a foot race Ehire Adrianza, Eduardo Escobar and Max Kepler?

Adrianza

Escobar

Kepler

Click here for the answers and scoring key.