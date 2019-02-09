The periodic table has become an icon of science. Its rows and columns provide a tidy way of showcasing the elements — the ingredients that make up the universe.

It seems obvious today, but it wasn’t to generations of early chemists. That changed when Dmitri Mendeleev started writing a textbook and pondered ways to group the elements in order to lighten his load. The Russian chemist spotted an elegant and powerful pattern: That certain elements exhibited similar traits, and that these traits varied regularly — or periodically — with increasing atomic weight.

So on Feb. 17, 1869 (according to the Julian calendar), he published a chart of the 60-odd elements known at the time, sorted by their weights and properties. It has come to be regarded as one of the greatest scientific contributions. Michael Gordin, a science historian at Princeton, shared his insights about the invention and its scientific legacy.

Q: Why has the periodic table endured for 150 years?

A: It’s an amazing tool that can compress a huge amount of information into one format. It’s one of the first things people learn about chemistry.

Q: How did the table work?

A: It is organized by increasing atomic weight, but broken into rows. When Mendeleev did that, he saw that certain elements have very similar properties — they form acids that have similar strength, they form crystals that look the same. So, in addition to increasing atomic weight, he saw that there is some other pattern that repeats.

Q: He wasn’t the only chemist working on a table, was he?

A: That’s right. There were six different formulations of the table in the 1860s.

Q: What sets his table apart?

A: The first thing is that Mendeleev does all the elements. Previous people hadn’t done all of them because they weren’t sure about the atomic weights. Mendeleev made guesses about their weights to fit them in the table. The second thing is that he predicted the existence of new elements. The third reason is that he was very insistent that he deserved credit for the table.

Q: How did Mendeleev predict the existence of undiscovered elements?

A: There are several hypotheses by historians. … When Mendeleev started lining up elements with similar properties into columns, he noticed that, in some places, an element seemed to be in the wrong place. When he moved it over, everything worked out. But then there’s a gap. And he’s like, “OK, how do I explain what’s in the gap?”

Q: And how did he explain it?

A: He said, “Well, its atomic weight should be about this, because I can average from the elements around it and guess it.” Within 15 years, three of the elements he predicted were discovered. And they had exactly the properties he said they would.

Q: Scientists didn’t really understand atoms until after Mendeleev died. How did that change the table?

A: We now organize the table based on quantum theory — on the positions the electrons in the outer shell of an atom have. That explains their chemical properties because the electrons determine how they bind with other elements. Mendeleev didn’t know any of that. The electron was discovered in 1897, and he didn’t like that idea. … But later, physicist Niels Bohr, one of the architects of quantum theory, published a version of the periodic table that incorporates the insights of the quantum vision of the atom to help explain how the system works. It silenced those who thought the table was just a lucky guess.

Q: What else has changed over the last 150 years?

A: All of these new elements that have been discovered, the very heavy elements. They live for a very short period of time — microseconds. But filling out the table has taught us a great deal about how the nuclei of these atoms work. We now understand why there are as many columns in the table as there are, and how many rows down we can go before the atom becomes too unstable.

We now have a table with no gaps, and that gives us a real feeling of understanding nature.