– In 2016, when more than 6 million Pennsylvanians voted in the presidential election, the state’s 20 pivotal Electoral College votes were decided by a margin of less than 45,000 voters.

Pennsylvania is home to more than 75,000 Amish people, and most who are eligible don’t vote.

For two Republican operatives, those two numbers together add up to one major opportunity — to persuade the traditionally reluctant Amish to come out to the polls, where their votes might be tremendously influential. Their project, which started in 2016 with billboards and newspaper ads urging Amish people to vote for Donald Trump, goes by the name Amish PAC.

Amish PAC aims to win more votes for President Donald Trump in 2020 in a state both Trump and the Democrats are desperate to win. Amish people tend to align strongly on policy with Republicans, who share their opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage. But making voters out of the Amish, who forgo technology like television and the internet and who believe fiercely in the separation of their religious community from government intrusion, may be a steep goal.

On a farm where eight Amish children in their traditional clothing were playing baseball, a young woman said sternly of those who would ask the Amish to vote: “We don’t really appreciate that.”

While she skillfully snapped lima bean pods off the bushes at her farm, another woman said about voting: “My husband never did; I never did.”

The answer at stall after stall at a market where Amish farmers sell their wares: Never voted. Never wanted to vote.

But Ben Walters, who co-founded Amish PAC, says the tide is turning. He heard from more Amish people willing to vote in 2018 than in 2016; in 2020, he thinks, the numbers will be still higher. “Their votes would be so important, and there’s a lot of them,” he said. “Since 2016, every single year, it gets a little bit easier.”

At Elizabethtown College in Lancaster County, Kyle Kopko and Steven Nolt — two of the foremost experts on the Amish — are studying the results of the PAC’s efforts. Nolt said he is skeptical the PAC can make much of a dent. “There’s not a prohibition, [but] there would be a fairly strong, strong religious and cultural bias against [voting],” he said.

But George W. Bush changed that perception for some in Lancaster County.

Bush and his father, George H.W. Bush, were the only two sitting presidents who came to speak to Amish citizens, said Nolt. The younger Bush already had goodwill built up by his father, and he campaigned hard in Pennsylvania. His talk of Christian values, his identification with rural America and his opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage appealed to the Amish. In 2004, 1,342 Amish people in Lancaster County voted for him.

Walters says he is confident that if the Amish do vote, they will vote for Trump. “They can relate to a businessman who runs a family business with his kids. I think they appreciate the fact that he abstains from alcohol and drugs,” he said.