– Early on a summer Saturday, an unusual assemblage — commercial fishermen, recreational boaters, neoprene-clad divers — gathered for a mission at Albion Cove, three hours north of San Francisco.

“Our target today is the purple urchin,” said Josh Russo, a recreational fishing advocate who organized the event. “The evil purple urchin.”

Five years ago, assigning wickedness to the purple urchin, a shellfish the size of a plum with quarter-inch spikes, would have been absurd.

That was before the urchins mowed down Northern California’s kelp forests.

The underwater forests are in many ways just as important to the oceans as trees are to the land. Like trees, they absorb carbon emissions and provide critical habitat and food for a wide range of species. But when climate change helped trigger a 60-fold explosion of purple urchins off Northern California’s coast, the urchins went on a feeding frenzy and the kelp was devoured.

“It would be like one of those beautiful deciduous forests turned into a desert,” said Gretchen Hofmann, a professor of marine ecology at the University of California, Santa Barbara. “But in the matter of five years.”

The dangers extend far beyond this inlet: Kelp forests exist along the cooler coastlines of every continent but Antarctica. And they are under threat both from rising ocean temperatures and from what those warmer waters bring.

In Albion, the divers went to work, scraping up purple urchins, hoping it would allow the kelp, which has declined 93 percent in Northern California, to grow back.

Cynthia Catton, an environmental scientist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and a small team of interns sat on a boat counting the urchins.

The story of the kelp’s disappearance is the story of an interwoven food system breaking down, and in the process threatening people’s livelihoods. Some of the first people to sound the alarm, Catton said, were commercial red urchin harvesters.

Red urchins, larger than purple urchins, are commercially viable because people eat them — or more specifically, their gonads, better known to sushi aficionados as uni. But without kelp, the red urchins starved.

That cut the value of Northern California’s commercial red urchin fishery from $3.6 million in 2013 to less than $600,000 in 2016.

The trouble began with the starfish, which normally eat purple urchins. But in 2013, the starfish mysteriously began dying, possibly due to a virus exacerbated by warmer water.

Sea otters, another predator of purple urchins, were hunted to near extinction in Northern California by 19th-century fur traders. Their numbers have not rebounded.

Around the same time as the starfish began dying, a mass of warm water moved in.

But kelp prefers cooler waters. Warmer water also slowed the process of upwelling, in which cooler waters and nutrients move from deeper in the ocean up to the surface. That choked off a critical supply of nourishment for the kelp, and it began to die off.

And in the absence of predators and with dwindling food supplies, the purple urchins went wild.

“They’re like cockroaches of the ocean,” said Sonke Mastrup, of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “They can endure starvation conditions much longer than most of the other critters.”