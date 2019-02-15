eight sections, eight champions
The Class 1A field is set for the girls' hockey state tournament, which begins Wednesday in St. Paul. Here are the eight section winners (the bracket will be released Saturday):
S1: Rochester Lourdes/D-E
S2: Mound Westonka
S3: Mankato East/Loyola
S4: St. Paul United
S5: Breck
S6: Fergus Falls
S7: Proctor/Herman
S8: Warroad
