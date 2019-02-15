eight sections, eight champions

The Class 1A field is set for the girls' hockey state tournament, which begins Wednesday in St. Paul. Here are the eight section winners (the bracket will be released Saturday):

S1: Rochester Lourdes/D-E

S2: Mound Westonka

S3: Mankato East/Loyola

S4: St. Paul United

S5: Breck

S6: Fergus Falls

S7: Proctor/Herman

S8: Warroad