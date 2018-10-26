Research published by the American Geophysical Union documents a chaotic, low-frequency hum across the Ross Ice Shelf — a platform the size of France that floats off the coast of West Antarctica.

The pitches are caused by wind striking snow dunes, and it’s an eerie sort of song. But, the researchers argue, it’s also an early warning sign for one of the nightmare scenarios in climate change science: the disintegration of Antarctica’s largest ice shelf, and consequent slide of glaciers into the ocean.

The song slows down when snow begins to melt in the ice shelf’s top layers. That’s already happened.

The ice warbled to itself for centuries: a discordant song whose verses told the stories of cold winds and shifting snow dunes vibrating across Antarctica. Days or months might pass between each tonal shift, composed of notes so low and slow they were inaudible to human ears. But if you could lie for 1,000 years on the great Ross Ice Shelf and feel every minute shiver that passed through it, then you would know the chorus.

In January 2016, the song went flat.

Sped up thousands of times into the frequency range of human hearing, it sounded as though the ice’s warble faded to something like a dial tone — a dirge that lasted for two of the warmest weeks on record for the polar continent. A song that warned of melting snow.

If the worst fears of climate scientists come true — if in some particularly warm month this century, the 500-mile-long Ross Ice Shelf collapses, allowing Antarctica’s interior glaciers to flow into swelling oceans — we might see little of the calamity’s beginning.

When a smaller ice shelf collapsed on the other side of West Antarctica in January 2002, we were blind. “Scientists monitoring daily satellite images of the Antarctic Peninsula watched in amazement as almost the entire Larsen B Ice Shelf splintered and collapsed in just over one month,” NASA wrote of 10,000-year-old platform of ice.

“It collapsed between pictures of a satellite,” said Julien Chaput, a geophysicist. “One picture, it was there. The next, it wasn’t.”

The early stages of disintegration are insidious and largely invisible to satellites, he said. Repeat heat waves cause the snow atop the ice shelf to melt and refreeze. With each refreeze, the snow gets harder. Eventually, it gets so hard that pools of water form on the snow’s surface and trickle downward, carving tunnels that reach the ice beneath.

The ice weakens. It cracks. Only near the end is the extent of the damage obvious to satellites, when the entire shelf breaks apart. This is, to put it mildly, a lousy warning system.

But several years ago, researchers installed dozens of seismic stations across the Ross Ice Shelf. Like many climate scientists, they were concerned that if the France-size floating ice platform ever collapsed like Larsen B did in 2002, titanic glaciers behind it would escape the mainland of Antarctica, eventually raising ocean levels by several feet.

That allowed Chaput and his team to discover that a wounded ice shelf will sing about its troubles long before it shows them. It was “a complete accident,” Chaput said. “You had these pitches, these incredibly defined tones. … They’d change all the time, with changes in air temperature and storm events and wind events.”

Even the movement of a snow dune could alter the frequencies. It was as if the entire snow bed were grooved out like a phonograph record, humming with the rustle of the atmosphere above.

“For now, the Ross Ice Shelf seems to be stable,” Chaput said. “But that could change extremely rapidly and without warning.”