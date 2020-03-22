Finally, the Eagles have postponed their Hotel California 2020 Tour, including April 3-4 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

In a short post dated March 21 on eagles.com, the band said it will reschedule the dates at a later time.

There was no word about a process for refunds.

The post simply concluded:

“This is complicated, so we ask for your patience and understanding. Meanwhile, stay safe.”