– Whenever she thought her small staff would be facing a particularly stressful deadline day, Rebecca Colden, the publisher of the weekly Warroad Pioneer, declared a Bloody Mary Monday.

This was definitely one of those Mondays — indeed, the last of them. The Pioneer, the newspaper that had served this tiny city just below the Canadian border for 121 years, was one issue away from death.

Colden trudged into the newsroom on a cold May morning with vodka, olives and tomato mix. A mock-up of the front page greeted her on the newsroom printer, screaming out a bold, striking headline: FINAL EDITION. She sat at a desk and opened some bills, one of them stamped "past due."

With the distribution of its final issue on May 7, the Warroad Pioneer, which printed about 1,100 copies per week, joined roughly 2,000 newspapers that have closed in the United States over the last 15 years, according to a study by University of North Carolina researchers soberly titled "The Expanding News Desert." Today in many U.S. communities, the researchers noted, "there is simply not enough digital or print revenue to pay for the public service journalism that local newspapers have historically provided."

In Warroad, the Pioneer was full of soft-focus features on residents, reprinted news releases, photos of fishermen with their outsize catches, and news of awards won by children and Shriners. There were the occasional stories, too, about city officials, the school board and local sports.

This, then, was what the desert might look like: No hometown paper to print the obituaries from the Helgeson Funeral Home. No place to chronicle the exploits of the beloved high school hockey teams. No historical record for the little museum, which had carefully kept the newspaper in boxes going back to 1897.

The final edition of the Warroad Pioneer sat on a table at the Daisy Gardens restaurant, where a customer was reading it.

And what about the next government scandal, the next school-funding crisis? Who would be there? Who would tell?

"Is there going to be somebody to hold their feet to the fire?" asked Tim Bjerk, 51, an in-house photographer at Marvin, the big window and door manufacturer that dominates the town.

At the Warroad Pioneer, it had been a death by familiar cuts. Hardly anyone took out a classified ad anymore. Amazon, with its doorstep retail service, has felt particularly miraculous in this remote stretch of Minnesota, where winter temperatures can dip to minus-35 degrees. Storefront retail has suffered. Doug's Supermarket, the only grocer in town, preferred to put its color shopping inserts inside a fat, free, ads-only mailer called the Northland Trading Post.

Colden had announced the paper's demise — one of about 65 to close in Minnesota since 2004 — in a letter to community leaders a few weeks earlier. Warroad's "dire retail reconfiguration and exodus," she wrote, "has had a catastrophic impact on this community newspaper."

She was surprised when people were surprised. She thought they had recognized the cry for help that was the March 14, 2017, issue. A front-page bar below the Pioneer's flag was always reserved for a quotation of the week, usually from the likes of a Billy Graham or John F. Kennedy. But this time it was from Tupac Shakur: "I'm a reflection of the community."

Below was a sea of white space, where the articles usually were, and a message floating in the middle: "Without YOU, There is NO Newspaper!"

It was sometime after 9 a.m. when Colden's remaining staff — Koren Zaiser, 48, the editor, and Jenée Provance, 56, the page designer — rolled into the Pioneer newsroom. Shelley Galle, the longtime office manager, had already taken a job at the Seven Clans Casino across the river.

Provance mixed the Bloody Marys. The women hoisted their plastic cups.

Outside there was no grand rally to save the Pioneer. It was mostly another day in Warroad, population 1,880. Farmers gossiped over breakfast at the Daisy Gardens restaurant. Workers trudged by the hundreds to their jobs at the big, yellow Marvin window factory.

Part of the problem, Colden suspected, was that no one could imagine Warroad without the paper that had been publishing since the McKinley administration. "With a 120-year-old paper, they are just so sure we're always going to be there," she said.

Colden is 59, politically conservative. She bought the Warroad Pioneer in December 2008, with a background in marketing, confidence in her writing ability and big hopes of turning around an iconic local brand that she thought was foundering editorially.

She discovered her inner assignment editor, incessantly scouring the town for story ideas as she drove past manicured tiny houses and tired clutches of downtown storefronts.

But she also found herself swimming, almost immediately, against the current of the Great Recession. She introduced a website for the Pioneer. It did little for her bottom line. A divorce, a bankruptcy and a failed bait-shop venture with her then-husband did not help.

The paper had never had more than four full-time employees during her tenure and had always relied on a network of freelancers for much of its coverage. More than a year ago, Colden was forced to lay off her sole freelance local-government reporter.

"Definitely, it got slim," said Bill Boyd, 55, a Marvin employee. "Even the ads — if you wanted to get a snowblower, you used to look at the paper. Now all of that's on Facebook."

Colden's rule for Bloody Mary Monday is that the vodka stops flowing at noon.

Jeremy Praska, lead pressman, checked a copy of the final edition of the Pioneer, Warroad’s newspaper for 121 years.

Sometime after 5:30 p.m., they shipped the files of the newspaper's pages to the printer.

The Pioneer sisterhood opened a few bottles of wine.

The next day, Colden dropped her last-ever stack of Pioneers at the Thrifty White Pharmacy on Lake Street, and in the afternoon she and her staff met for Bible study.

Zaiser read from the Book of John: "Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again, and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy. In that day you will no longer ask me anything."

Provance said she was still angry. "I'm very ashamed of this community, and we deserve better."

Colden told her to let the resentment go. But she was having trouble letting go herself, she said, as she drove in the warming weather and saw the farmers in their fields: "I thought, 'We need to get those farm stories going.' "