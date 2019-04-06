Last summer, Maureen Costello, a senior leader at the Southern Poverty Law Center, decided that she'd had enough. Several interactions over the years with the organization's co-founder, Morris Dees, had left her ­uncomfortable.

To people outside the organization, Dees had built a reputation over more than a half-century as a leader in the fight for equality — from suing the segregated YMCA in Montgomery, Ala., to providing legal help to defendants on death row across the Deep South to pursuing the Ku Klux Klan and White Aryan Resistance.

But inside, Costello and others said, his reputation was more complicated.

Costello said in an interview that she had already taken her complaints about Dees to board members and to the president of the storied civil rights organization. Other senior leaders had done the same, she said, to no avail. On July 30, she turned again to the president, Richard Cohen.

"Why is he still here?" she asked Cohen, an exchange she documented that day in an e-mail to a colleague. "People see him as racist and sexist."

"Or an anachronism," Cohen responded, according to Costello. "That would be kinder."

Dees, 82, was fired last month for unspecified misconduct, igniting a rush of speculation about what had come between him and the organization he built into a legal and fundraising behemoth. The nonprofit said that Dees had acted in ways that did not reflect "the mission of the organization."

Internal documents, along with interviews with current and former employees, suggest that the celebrated civil rights organization had been bitterly at odds with its founder for several years. Those battles have centered on his refusal to retire, his behavior toward women and his comments regarding race, according to the documents, the employees and Dees himself.

Within days of his ouster, on March 13, the center's longtime legal director abruptly resigned, and Cohen announced that he, too, would step down. Cohen wrote to employees that "whatever problems exist at the SPLC happened on my watch, so I take responsibility for them."

In a series of e-mails and an interview, Dees, who is white, strenuously denied any racist or sexist behavior and said he was not fired for misconduct.

Dees said that SPLC leaders had been pushing him to retire since 2016, when he was hospitalized with serious injuries after a fall. After several board members confronted Dees last year with complaints about his behavior and he refused to retire, his pay was cut by $100,000 and he was placed on emeritus status, he said. The nonprofit's most recent tax filings show that Dees made about $375,000 in 2017, more than Cohen.

Dees accused the board and Cohen of falsely suggesting he was guilty of misconduct and scapegoating him for what he called their mismanagement.

"I built the Southern Poverty Law Center out of nothing," Dees said in a recent interview in Montgomery, where he lives and the SPLC is based. "This stuff that they're after me about is just total crap."

Dees acknowledged a number of previously unreported instances — separate from those involving Costello — in which his conduct with employees had been questioned. For example, he said, the organization's counsel called him early this year to ask if he had hugged a woman at one of the center's legal retreats. The nonprofit declined to comment on his descriptions of these incidents or on his other allegations but in a statement this past week said that "many of the assertions Morris Dees has put forward are false."

Cohen said that he fired Dees after a recent investigation into misconduct.

"Morris was well aware that his conduct was under investigation and that he had been disciplined in the past for workplace misconduct," said Cohen, who declined to detail the allegations. "I fired Morris for the good of the center because of his misconduct."

Stunning fall

Dees' firing marked a stunning fall for a man long regarded as a civil rights icon. He got his start selling mail-order cookbooks, tractor cushions and other items. He later harnessed his expertise in direct-mail marketing to raise millions of dollars for several presidential candidates and eventually for the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The civil rights organization Dees co-founded in 1971 has a six-story building in Montgomery and satellite offices across the country. Contributions more than doubled to $132 million in the year after Donald Trump's election.

Yet as the center's prominence reached new heights amid national concern about the resurgence of hate groups, its leadership was grappling with how to manage Dees.

In late 2017, the organization investigated a complaint from a female employee about Dees' behavior after a fundraiser in Atlanta. Dees said that at a social gathering, he approached the woman, put his hand on her shoulder and asked her about a visible tattoo on her arm. He said that, after she asked if he had any tattoos, he pointed to the front of his clothed right thigh, where he said he had one.

After the investigation, Dees said he was asked by a human resources official to stay out of the Atlanta office for six months. "No one has ever suggested that you harassed someone," Cohen wrote Dees in a December 2017 e-mail. "But the reality is that you made a young woman feel uncomfortable, and she complained to a supervisor."

Dees said three board members came to his home in May 2018 to discuss other concerns. They worried that his clashes with a senior executive over fundraising strategy might have contributed to her decision to resign, he said. And they brought up two allegations of racially insensitive comments.

The first of those complaints concerned remarks Dees had allegedly made about black voter turnout. According to Dees, a senior employee complained that he had said low black voter turnout in Montgomery ensured no black candidate would be elected mayor. He said he could not recall making the remarks ascribed to him.

The other complaint, Dees said, stemmed from a lunch in 2015 with Don Terry, a journalist who at the time was a senior writer for the nonprofit. According to Dees, the men were discussing a recent car crash, and he remarked that he had heard black teenagers in Montgomery are more likely to run red lights.

Dees e-mailed Terry later about a study he'd found online showing that black drivers were not more likely to violate traffic laws. "I stand corrected," Dees wrote. "Thank you for being open-minded about my challenge," Terry, who is black, wrote back.

According to Dees, the meeting at his home, which has not been previously reported, ended with him agreeing to the pay cut and the move to emeritus status.

But some senior leaders still wanted Dees gone, Costello said. Costello, 64, who leads the organization's efforts to combat bias in education, provided e-mails showing other directors echoing her concerns and supporting her decision to confront Cohen.

"There was not a member of senior leadership who wasn't bringing it up with Richard and talking to board members privately," Costello said. By the following year, Cohen was prepared to force Dees out.

On March 11, Cohen told Dees that if he would not resign, he'd be fired. In a text message two days later, Cohen again offered him the chance to "convert the termination into an unconditional voluntary resignation." Dees had less than two hours to decide, the message said.

Dees did not accept the offer. Cohen announced his termination the next day.

Hours later, more than a dozen staff members signed an e-mail to senior executives that applauded Dees' firing and demanded accountability from "those individuals in leadership and on the board of directors who, for years, were aware of and covered up or ignored" allegations of Dees' misconduct.

Generous and thoughtful

Among more than two dozen people who have worked or socialized with Dees, some described him in interviews as a generous and thoughtful leader, but others said he acted at times in ways that seemed antithetical to the center's mission.

At least a dozen people said that they witnessed Dees acting inappropriately with women, including subordinates, or making racially insensitive comments.

"Morris made overtures to women who worked for him," said Deb Ellis, one of the first female lawyers hired by the center who worked there from 1984 to 1986. She recalled coming to work one morning to find a Victoria's Secret catalog on her desk, with a note from Dees on top saying, "maybe your boyfriend would like to order something for you."

Dees denied Ellis' account and said he has never made advances toward women who worked for him. Ellis said she warned other women in the office that Dees might approach them. Women who worked there more recently said they, too, exchanged similar warnings.

Costello detailed her own discomfort around Dees in a March 11 memo to a human resources official. Although Costello did not know it then, Cohen had threatened that morning to fire Dees if he wouldn't resign.

Some former employees and longtime friends disagreed with the portrayal of Dees, a recipient in 2016 of the Martin Luther King Jr. Nonviolent Peace Prize, as insensitive. "As much as I was around Morris, I never saw him act inappropriately," said Danny Welch, who was working as a police officer when Dees hired him in 1975 as one of the lead investigators for the SPLC's "Klan Watch" project. Welch worked under Dees for a decade.

Montgomery lawyer Doyle Fuller, who said he has known Dees for 60 years, said that "to say or imply that Morris Dees has a racist bone in his body is laughable."