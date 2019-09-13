If you've crossed a street in a major city recently, the odds are good that you've bumped into — perhaps literally — someone staring at a phone.

Worried about the dangers of distracted driving, New York City studied "the dangers of being a distracted pedestrian." The result: It can be annoying to other walkers when you aren't paying attention to where you're going, but it's not dangerous,

The study, done by the city's transportation department, found "little concrete evidence that device-induced distracted walking contributes significantly to pedestrian fatalities and injuries."

In a review of national data, local reports and public health studies, the study confirmed what safe-streets advocates nationwide have long held: Cars pose more of a threat to pedestrians than chatty group texts.

"This is a message that really should resonate nationally," said Ben Fried, communications director for TransitCenter, an advocacy group. "The message around distracted pedestrians being a danger to themselves is really taking away from serious safety measures."

Nationwide, the number of pedestrians killed in traffic has climbed sharply across the United States. The deaths approached a three-decade high last year, when 6,227 pedestrians were killed in crashes, according to a study from the Governors Highway Safety Association. It is the highest number since 1990.

But the report found that phone use was not a contributing factor. According to the past six years of available national data, the share of pedestrian deaths involving portable electronic devices never rose above 0.2%, the study said.

"Distracted walking is a very minor contributor to pedestrian death," the study said.

Rather than focusing on trying to stop walkers' texting, the city's report suggested that reducing pedestrian deaths was better achieved by redesigning streets to slow down drivers.

The supposed link between pedestrian texting and fatal crashes took root at a time when both pedestrian deaths and smartphone adoption were rising. It was assumed that there was a cause-and-effect connection.

"This is about victim-blaming," said Danny Harris, executive director of Transportation Alternatives, a bicycle and pedestrian advocacy group.