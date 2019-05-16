NEW YORK — The CW's prime-time schedule for the 2019 fall season:
Monday
8 p.m. — "All American"
9 p.m. — "Black Lightning"
Tuesday
8 p.m. — "The Flash"
9 p.m. — "Arrow"
Wednesday
8 p.m. — "Riverdale"
9 p.m. — "Nancy Drew"
Thursday
8 p.m. — "Supernatural"
9 p.m. — "Legacies"
Friday
8 p.m. — "Charmed"
9 p.m. — "Dynasty"
10 p.m. —
Saturday
— Local programming.
Sunday
8 p.m. — "Batwoman"
9 p.m. — "Supergirl"
