Cuttlefish, the much studied relatives of squids and octopuses, still has some secrets to tell, research shows.

Biologists at the University of Cambridge and the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Mass., have discovered that cuttlefish — masters of camouflage — can lock hundreds of tiny structures under their skin into an upright position, giving themselves a particular texture, then go on their way without expending any energy to keep up the look.

This is the first time anyone has seen anything like this in cuttlefish.

Cuttlefish are the chameleons of the sea: Put one in front of seaweed and it will activate a set of reflectors and colored cells in the skin to match their background and fade from view. They will mimic the texture of their environment using little nodules called papillae that they extend and retract using muscles. They can make themselves look like a cobbled seafloor, a spiny piece of coral or a hunk of granite.

"They're even clever enough that they'll put the posture of their arms to match things in their environment," said Trevor Wardill, a neurobiologist at the University of Cambridge. "If there's seaweed on a 45-degree angle, they'll set their arms to match."

Cuttlefish, the chameleons of the sea, can make themselves look like coral or granite or a cobbled seafloor.

In the study published in iScience, as part of an experiment to help understand how cuttlefish control their color and shape, Wardill's colleague Paloma Gonzalez-Bellido snipped a nerve that controls one section of the cuttlefish's skin.

One of the two cuttlefish she used kept its skin smooth and could no longer change color in the portion affected by the surgery, though it swam around healthily enough.

The other, however, had had its papillae extended at the moment the cut was made. To Gonzalez-Bellido's surprise, they did not relax. Instead, as she moved the animal to different water tanks and watched its unaffected side change shape and color quite normally, the papillae stayed up.

It turns out that these papillae can be locked if they are dosed with certain neurotransmitters, which that cuttlefish had likely released when the nerve was cut. The researchers believe that cuttlefish use this previously unknown locking mechanism to sustain their disguise without having to hold their muscles in the same posture for an extended period of time.

Ultimately the study may offer a path toward deeper insights into how these strange and beautiful creatures hide themselves in plain sight.