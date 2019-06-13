The St. Louis Blues won their first Stanley Cup on Wednesday night. The game was in Boston, but some of the best postgame action was in St. Louis. Here's a look at some of the excitement.

 

Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
When you last saw Blues fans before Game 7, they were a profoundly unhappy bunch after Boston defeated their team 5-1 in game 6 at St. Louis -- setting up Wednesday night's game.

Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Brayden Schenn carries the Stanley Cup as Blues fans who made the trip to Boston celebrated.

David Carson, Associated Press
Blues fans celebrated outside Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis, where one of the watch parties was held for Game 7. (This is the party they didn't have after the Twins beat the Cardinals in game 7 of the 1987 World Series, right?)

Scott Kane, Associated Press
Another watch party was held at Enterprise Arena, where the Blues play their home game. This was the scene in the closing moments.

Steven Senne, Associated Press
At a bar in Boston, Bruins fans suffered through Game 7.

Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
St. Louis Blues fan Laila Anderson, 11, watches Colton Parayko lift the Stanley Cup while the team celebrated on the ice. The Blues "adopted" Laila, who has a life-threatening immune disease, and made her part of the entourage in Boston for Game 7.