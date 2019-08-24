the Big Three: A closer look
Roger Federer (20), Rafael Nadal (18) and Novak Djokovic (16) are the men's all-time leaders in Grand Slam singles titles. Not only that, but they have won every Grand Slam championship since the beginning of the 2017 season — four by Djokovic, age 32, and Nadal, 33, and three by Federer, 38. They can make it 12 in a row if one of them wins the U.S. Open. The last time someone outside the Big Three won a major singles title was Stan Wawrinka at the 2016 U.S. Open.
Australian French Wimbledon U.S. Open
2017 {Federer Nadal Federer Nadal
2018 Federer Nadal Djokovic Djokovic
2019 Djokovic Nadal Djokovic} —
been there before
The Big Three also had a stretch where they won 29 of 30 major titles from 2005-12 (they had streaks of 18 and 11 in a row):
Australian French Wimbledon U.S. Open
2005 Safin {Nadal Federer Federer
2006 Federer Nadal Federer Federer
2007 Federer Nadal Federer Federer 2008 Djokovic Nadal Nadal Federer
2009 Nadal Federer Federer} del Potro
2010 {Federer Nadal Nadal Nadal
2011 Djokovic Nadal Djokovic Djokovic
2012 Djokovic Nadal Federer} Murray