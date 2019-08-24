the Big Three: A closer look

Roger Federer (20), Rafael Nadal (18) and Novak Djokovic (16) are the men's all-time leaders in Grand Slam singles titles. Not only that, but they have won every Grand Slam championship since the beginning of the 2017 season — four by Djokovic, age 32, and Nadal, 33, and three by Federer, 38. They can make it 12 in a row if one of them wins the U.S. Open. The last time someone outside the Big Three won a major singles title was Stan Wawrinka at the 2016 U.S. Open.

Australian French Wimbledon U.S. Open

2017 {Federer Nadal Federer Nadal

2018 Federer Nadal Djokovic Djokovic

2019 Djokovic Nadal Djokovic} —

been there before

The Big Three also had a stretch where they won 29 of 30 major titles from 2005-12 (they had streaks of 18 and 11 in a row):

Australian French Wimbledon U.S. Open

2005 Safin {Nadal Federer Federer

2006 Federer Nadal Federer Federer

2007 Federer Nadal Federer Federer 2008 Djokovic Nadal Nadal Federer

2009 Nadal Federer Federer} del Potro

2010 {Federer Nadal Nadal Nadal

2011 Djokovic Nadal Djokovic Djokovic

2012 Djokovic Nadal Federer} Murray