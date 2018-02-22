Steve Winwood

If last fall’s “Greatest Hits Live” double album is any indication, this should be a soulful, jazzy treat. Winwood goes back to Spencer Davis days, shows his allegiance to Blind Faith and gets lost in Traffic quite often. He also nods to his ’80s yacht rock solo hits. He’s got the catalog, voice and musical chops to ensure a rewarding late-career retrospective. (8 p.m. Fri., Orpheum, $63.50-$104, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Steve Aoki

One of the biggest names in electronic dance music, the Southern California DJ/producer is quite a coup booking for the dance-savvy team involved in the new and promisingly remade Armory. He’s known to put on high-energy and sometimes high-flying performances that should suit the high-ceilinged historic venue. The subject of the hit Netflix documentary “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead,” Aoki is touring behind last year’s hip-hop-heavy album “Kolony.” He has New York rapper Desiigner of “Panda” fame performing with him along with Quintino, Bad Royale, Max Styler and Bok Nero. (8 p.m. Sat., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., 18 & older, $40-$150, ticketmaster.com.)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER