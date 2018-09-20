Steve Miller Band

It's the first seated concert at the newly reopened and improved Armory, and Miller, a 2016 inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has a few hits that might get an AARP crowd on its feet. Well, maybe on second thought, at least the fans will sing along to "Take the Money and Run" and "The Joker" and trip out to "Space Cowboy" and "Living in the U.S.A." In 1969, Miller appeared at the Armory — when the acoustics were infinitely inferior to what they are now — opening for Iron Butterfly. Opening for Miller will be India.Arie, the soul songbird who just dropped a stylish new single, "That Magic." (7 p.m. Fri., the Armory, $30 and up, armorymn.com)

JON BREAM

Frebella Fest

Another welcome mid-September outdoor music fest in the healing spirit of Hazelden's popular HazelFest, this inaugural one-day shindig was organized to help remove the stigma and promote treatment of eating disorders. The lineup features a cool mix of enduring local favorites, including NPR Music-adored singer/songwriter Haley (née Haley Bonar), harmonious vintage twangers the Cactus Blossoms, rowdy country-rockers the White Iron Band, chamber-folk band We Are the Willows and Lucy Michelle's Little Fevers. Proceeds benefit the renowned Emily Program. (11-6 p.m. Sat., Lions Park, Victoria, $35-$100, 12 & under free, frebella.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER