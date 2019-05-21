When you are rocking out, the last thing you want to hear is “kerplunk.”

Apple’s AirPods jump-started a big trend in headphones with separate buds that connect wirelessly to each other and to your phone. But after you cut the cord, what’s keeping your headphones on your head?

I think we need a new way to judge earbuds: headbanging.

I gathered three wireless earbuds and then sought help reviewing the wobble factor from someone very accomplished at headbanging: Sammy Hagar. If anyone can shake loose a pair of wireless buds, it’s the former Van Halen singer and Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer, whose album “Space Between” debuted last week.

“The little stick-them-in things don’t work for me unless they have rubber on them and they can really grip,” he said. “I have large ears on the outside but small inlets.”

Sound quality, price and call quality matter for headphones. But not if they won’t stay in your ears.

Apple’s AirPods 2, Beats Powerbeats Pro and Bose SoundSport Free use different mechanisms to stay in the ear, which can affect their usability.

Human ears are as unique as our feet. The outer parts of the ear vary in size by up to a third of an inch. Sometimes the left and right ears don’t match. Women’s ears tend to be a little smaller, so Sammy’s wife, Kari, joined our test, too. To pick the wireless earbuds that are right for you, try some and return the ones that don’t survive your headbang test.

Apple AirPods 2, $159+

What they look like: AirPods look like Q-Tips dangling out your ears, but they have also become a status symbol. In many offices, they’re how you communicate: “I’m busy.”

How they stay in: If AirPods were shoes, they would be flip-flops. They come in one size, and don’t have adjustable tips. AirPods rest in between parts of the ear that stick out around the canal, and hold on through friction. You have to get the left and right side correct to use them.

How they headbanged: The AirPods stayed put for all three of us and were my panel’s overall favorite. That’s not what I expected, given how insecure they feel in my ears. But the AirPods prove earbuds don’t necessarily have to make a seal on the ear to stay put. In terms of sound, AirPods don’t block surrounding sound, but manage to pump good-enough sound for pop music right into the ear canal.

Sammy said: “They felt like nothing in my ear.” Kari added: “They were just easy to pop in.”

How you carry them: The small charging case is perhaps the best thing about the AirPods. They slip easily into jeans.

How long they last: AirPods promise 5 hours of music, which increases to 24 hours with the charging case. Apple won’t say how many months of use or charge cycles AirPod batteries can withstand, but some owners have reported they conk out as soon as 18 months. When the batteries do die, Apple will replace them for $49.

Beats Powerbeats Pro, $250

What they look like: The behind-the-ear hooks of the Powerbeats Pro say, “I’m busy running a marathon.”

How they stay in: If the Powerbeats Pro were shoes, they would be Tevas. A large loop tucks behind the ear and reaches toward the ear canal, where an acoustic nozzle pokes in with silicon tips (included in four sizes). Beats’ focus is athletes who want headphones that feel locked in. One advantage to the loop design is that the back of the ear can take more pressure than sensitive front parts. I didn’t have problems wearing them with glasses, but the hooks do have to share the same ear real estate.

How they headbanged: The Powerbeats Pro felt by far the most secure in our ears, without feeling heavy. They are also the best choice for intense sweaters. They block more ambient noise than the AirPods, but the bass isn’t as deep as other Beats I’ve tried. One downside: They are a little bit of a hassle to get in and out of your ears, at least at first.

Sammy says: “Wouldn’t come out even if you got hit by a truck!”

How you carry them: Not easily. The charging case is about the size of a scone and won’t slide easily into jeans. You could go sans-case, but they started playing in my pocket when I did that. It’s fine if you are taking them out for runs, but less convenient for everyday. (Beats are owned by Apple, and the Bluetooth connection on these work as seamlessly with iPhones as the AirPods.)

How long they last: Each earbud promises up to 9 hours of listening, and there’s up to 24 hours if you include the case. Beats won’t say how many months or charge cycles the batteries can withstand, and a battery replacement will cost you $79 plus $7 shipping from Apple.

Bose SoundSport Free, $200+

What they look like: If the SoundSport Free were shoes, they might be downhill ski boots. And they protrude from the ears, making you look a little like Frankenstein’s monster.

How they stay in: Silicon tips (included in three different sizes) seal around the ear canal, and connected “wings” push up against an edge in the area just outside the ear canal. You twist them slightly to “lock” the buds in. The material is soft and pliable, but it definitely feels like you have something in your ear.

How they headbanged: One bud went flying out of Sammy’s right ear, while they stayed put for Kari and me. Sammy’s problem might have been one ear is too shallow for the wings to grip on to. (Bose said the smaller tips it includes in the box are the most appropriate for such people.) The design was divisive, but these headphones also sounded the best.

Sammy says: “They’re just too clumsy sticking out there like that.”

How you carry them: The charging case is larger than it ought to be, but narrow enough you could stick in a deep pocket. The earbuds shut off when they are placed in the case, but unfortunately the music doesn’t stop automatically just by removing one from your ear like with the AirPods and Powerbeats Pro.

How long they last: The buds promise 5 hours of play time, plus 10 more from the charging case. Bose says they are good for at least 500 full charge cycles, and there’s no way to replace the batteries in them.