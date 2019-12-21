– Phillip has a preference for small handbags. Larger bags may yield bigger loads of contraband, but he doesn’t care. For him, it all pays the same. A single Snausage, or maybe a Pup-Peroni dog treat.

Wearing his blue vest that says, “Protecting American Agriculture” above the U.S. Department of Homeland Security logo, he alerts. The subject is, at first, oblivious. She has her luggage and ambles toward the exit.

Phillip’s partner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection K-9 officer Valerie Woo, moves in, makes the collar. From a shoulder bag comes a ham sandwich secured in plastic wrap that Woo says was a snack on the 1:10 p.m. Air China flight arriving in Dulles from Beijing. It is the first of three ham sandwiches Phillip and fellow canine team member Beazley find from that flight alone.

Prohibited items include meats, fresh fruits and vegetables, plants, seeds and soil. But it is the pork that is most troubling right now.

African swine fever is estimated to have killed a quarter of the world’s pork population since last August, including half of China’s swine herd, the world’s biggest. Since then, the disease has spread to Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, North Korea and the Philippines. It has been reported in Romania, Poland, Bulgaria and other Eastern European countries. ASF has invaded more than 40 countries to date. There is no cure, no vaccine, and while the virus is not dangerous for humans, U.S. pork producers and the USDA are terrified it will reach American soil.

This is the most challenging time of year, said Steve Sapp, a public affairs officer for U.S. Customs and Border Protection. International travelers pour in from abroad bearing foodstuffs as gifts, as holiday fare. Food is central to the holidays, and experts say human travel is the most likely vector for the disease. David Ng, a supervisory agriculture specialist for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, estimates officers seize 100 to 400 pounds of contraband at Dulles each day, “99% of it food.”

Risk management: Phillip and her handler, Valerie Woo, a Customs and Border Patrol Agriculture Specialist, are the last line of defense in preventing African swine fever — a virus that could crush the pork industry — from reaching American soil.

Phillip and Beazley are trained to identify five things: apples, mango, citrus, beef and pork. But right now, the bulk of their olfactory attentions are paid to that last one. The USDA is in the process of ramping up their canine presence, adding 60 beagle teams for a total of 179 to expand screenings of incoming international flights, commercial ports, seaports and cargo planes.

Why beagles? They are friendly, nonthreatening, smart and have great noses. Also, Woo said, they are exceedingly food motivated. There are larger breeds patrolling for U.S. currency and firearms, different dogs that sniff out narcotics, still others looking for bombs. Teams at the airport tend to be beagles or beagle mixes, animals plucked from shelters and rescues.

“When a beagle walks into a room, they are checking everything,” said Kathleen Warfield, training specialist at the National Detector Dog Training Center in Georgia. “They can walk by and smell a whole line of bags or a moving carousel. The dogs save millions of dollars in law enforcement.”

The African swine fever virus can live for months on infected meat or cold cuts, on tainted feed, on animal feed additives. Say it arrived stateside via ham sandwich: That sandwich could be tossed in a dumpster or by the side of the road and one of the country’s 5 million wild hogs could snarf it, contracting the virus. That virus could then travel via soft tick to domesticated hogs.

The virus has a nearly 100% mortality rate for domesticated pigs, leaving slaughter as the only option for disease control. Research into the disease was halted when the USDA transferred responsibility of the Plum Island facility to the Department of Homeland Security. The facility modified its priorities, focusing on foot-and-mouth disease and disbanding the ASF team. Research efforts didn’t resume until 2010, leaving a vaccine still a long way off.

“The one thing you have to recognize now is ASF is on the borders of western Europe, an endemic disease in half the world,” said Daniel Rock, a researcher who was the lead researcher for the Plum Island ASF team and who is now in the Department of Pathobiology at the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Illinois. “The threat for all pig-producing regions has increased exponentially and will remain that way for the indefinite future — a very serious, if not grave, matter.”

An infection on U.S. soil would likely halt all U.S. pork exports, the USDA said, a sector that totaled $6.39 billion in sales in 2018.

For now, Phillip and his colleagues are nearly all that stands between us and that one really dire ham sandwich.