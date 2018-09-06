With Toys "R" Us out of action, the nation’s top retailers are making a big play on toys as the holiday season approaches.

Target Corp. said earlier this week it will nearly double its merchandise from last year. Walmart is pumping up its toy section by 30 percent in stores and 40 percent online. Amazon released its top 100 toy list nearly two weeks early, a sign it too is going aggressively for market share.

Toys "R" Us made up about 15 percent of U.S. toy revenue before shuttering about 800 stores under its namesake and Babies "R" Us brands.

The $27 billion industry -- which includes games, dolls, outdoor sports and crafts – grew by 7 percent in the first six months of the year compared to last year, according to NPD Group.

Mass merchants, such as Kohl’s and JCPenney say they’re also hoping to catch some former Toys "R" Us shoppers, and Party City intends to open about 50 pop up stores devoted to toys.

Target said it would roll out 2,500 new and exclusive toys in the coming months and will glam up its online offerings with such things as a “curated” list of top toy trends.

The Minneapolis-based retailer said enhancing the toy aisles was a strong consideration in its new store design.