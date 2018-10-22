The War and Treaty

Since Chris Thile took over the show formerly known as "Prairie Home Companion," he's relied heavily on famous folks like Paul Simon and Randy Newman. One might have expected more of the same this year with the addition of new musical director Mike Elizondo who has worked with everyone from Carrie Underwood to Eminem. But three shows into the season, the radio program, now known as "Live From Here" has focused more on lesser known names.

That doesn't mean they haven't delivered the goods.

In fact, it's hard to remember the last time a guest on the MPR-produced series got such a thunderous reaction than War and Treaty did Saturday night at the Fitzgerald Theater.. The soul-rock group's rendition of "Down By the River" got a standing ovation, a response that clearly moved the group's lead singers, Michael and Tanya Trotter.

After the show went off the air, Thile wisely recruited the pair to join him and singer Aiofe O'Donovan on a version of "I'll Fly Away," which once again had the crowd on its feet.

"Live From Here" won't be back in the Twin Cities until March but War and Treaty will be giving a full concert Nov. 13 at Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis.