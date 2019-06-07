As the world strives to wean itself off fossil fuels, oil companies have been turning to plastic as the key to their future. Now even that is looking overly optimistic.

The global crackdown on plastic trash threatens to take a big chunk out of demand growth just as oil companies put billions into plastic and chemical assets. Royal Dutch Shell, BP, Total SA and Exxon Mobil Corp. are all ramping up investments in the sector.

Renewed emphasis on recycling and the spread of local bans on some kinds of plastic products could cut petrochemical demand growth to one-third of its historical pace, to about 1.5% a year, said Paul Bjacek, a principal director at Accenture.

Demand for gasoline is flatlining as electric-vehicle sales surge and conventional cars become more efficient. But oil is essential for much more than just transportation: It is broken down into chemicals and plastics used in every aspect of modern life. Growth in demand for chemicals already outstrips the need for liquid fuels, and that gap will widen in coming decades, according to the International Energy Agency.

Crude drillers and refiners see that as their safe haven against the fading outlook for fuel, ensuring that they will have a piece of a more robust market for their hydrocarbons. New oil refineries are being designed to produce less fuel and more chemicals. China is leading the way, with more than $100 billion invested in crude-to-chemicals projects over the next five years, according to Citigroup Inc. analysts led by Horace Chan.

"They're building these units because they need the fuel, but they are sort of future-proofing it," said John Roberts, an analyst at UBS Securities. "It's acknowledgment that there is a peak coming in the global fuels market."

With more investment in waste recovery, recycled resins could replace almost a third of virgin plastic by 2030 and nearly 60% by 2050, slashing demand for petrochemicals, according to a McKinsey & Co. report. Christof Ruhl, the former head of research for the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, estimates a 20% cut in oil demand from petrochemicals if current trends continue.

Sharply higher recycling rates could cut plastics growth in half, said Robin A. Waters, IHS director of plastics planning and analysis. That's a worst-case scenario, but it shows the potential disruption to the industry, where plastics already account for half of demand.

Kaskey writes for Bloomberg.