On an average weekday, an estimated 3 billion people around the world go to work — and 2.9 billion of them avoid making small talk with their co-workers once they get there.

Their avoidance strategies vary. Some keep their headphones on and their eyes low. Others stare at their notebook computers as if riveted by the information it contains. And there’s always the modern-day classic maneuver: feigning the arrival of an urgent text message that requires an immediate, brow-furrowing, life-or-death rapid response, which incapacitates them from doing anything else (except, of course, things like walking, waiting for an elevator or heating leftover lasagna in the office microwave).

If these strategies sound familiar, if you’ve convinced yourself that avoiding small talk with co-workers is smart self-preservation, that the risk of saying something dumb or offensive or coming across as socially inept is not worth the reward of connecting with somebody (yes, even if that connection is a shared concern about it raining), then we’ve got some bad news: You could be hurting your career.

Small talk between colleagues and supervisors builds rapport, which in turn builds trust, said Jamie Terran, a licensed career coach in New York City.

“Rapport is the feeling that allows you to extend a deadline, or overlook smaller mistakes, because it makes it easy for you to remember we’re only human,” she said. “Right or wrong, building rapport through interaction with colleagues could be the thing that gets you the promotion or keeps you in the role you’re in.”

Building rapport applies when you’re interviewing, too. People hire people they want to work with. Engaging in small talk with your interviewer helps make a positive impression.

But, how? For many people, small talk — while small and just talk — is intimidating. This is 2019 and we’re all anxious about something, including a 15-second chat with Alex from accounting about how cold it is in the conference room.

But chitchatting doesn’t require you to give up your anxiety. Just repurpose it. Instead of worrying about making small talk with your co-workers, worry instead about not making small talk with your co-workers. See? Easy switch.

Do you need some incentive to make the change? Tell yourself that while making small talk can be torture, the absence of it can also make us feel bad about ourselves, like we’re failures at life for not being able to connect with a fellow member of the herd, worried deep down that we will be kicked out of society and left to rot alone on the plains (or, to put it in today’s terms, to pay for our own streaming services instead of sharing a login).

Here are a few thoughts on how to avoid that feeling.

Remember that you’re more likable than you think.

A 2018 study published in Psychological Science showed that people “systematically underestimated how much their conversation partners liked them and enjoyed their company.”

When you have an awkward small talk interaction with a co-worker (there are silences when neither of you can think of something to say), you don’t go back to your desk and think, “Wow, Jane is a terrible conversationalist.” No. You go back to your desk and think, “Wow, I’m a terrible conversationalist.” And Jane is thinking the same thing about herself.

Try not to judge yourself so harshly. According to Ellie Hearne, founder and CEO of the leadership communications agency Pencil or Ink, which, among other services, teaches companies and executives how to have better internal communications, “People don’t remember what you say — they remember how they felt when they were with you.”

Do a little planning.

If you’re generally anxious in social situations — i.e., human — Terran suggested drawing up a list of core comments, stories or questions from which you can pull.

“Whether or not you share personal information about yourself is up to you, but discussing things you truly care about is always the best strategy,” she said. “Topics relating to your professional field, for example, an article you saw or book you read, is a great place to start.”

Did something weird or interesting happen to you recently? Workshop (in your mind, at least) that story ahead of time to unveil at your next office outing.

And definitely remember to ask questions about what the other person has been doing. We’re all ultimately pretty narcissistic at heart.

Escape the dreaded ‘How are you?’ loop.

The back and forth of “How are you? Good, how are you?” can feel like a waste of time and energy, but it can be a jumping off point if you take advantage of the opening. Go to your inner list of topics (see: planning ahead) and move the short conversation forward by explaining why you’re “good.” As in, “I just started a book/podcast/TV show, and I’m really enjoying it. Have you heard of it?” Or mention something office-related, where there’s a shared common experience: “I’m good. They restocked the cold brew in the kitchen, and it’s so strong. Have you tried it?”

Don’t panic.

Small talk doesn’t have to last long. Because you’re at work, you have a ready-made out: You’re supposed to be tending to your job, not spending time on idle chatting. “After a few moments, you can reference a meeting or project you are supposed to work on,” Terran advised. A simple exchange of pleasantries followed by a concise but polite exit (“Have a good day!”) is perfectly acceptable.

Keep in mind that you (occasionally) have the right to remain silent.

If you’re having a bad day and don’t want to talk, that might be best for everyone involved. Reach for the headphones.

“It’s fine to take a step back from engaging,” Hearne said. “Most people know the new workplace etiquette, à la earbuds in means ‘give me some space,’ ”

You don’t have to be rude about it. A simple smile or nod to acknowledge your co-worker will still go a long way.