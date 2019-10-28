The war-ravaged nations where U.S. soldiers have been enmeshed in conflict for nearly two decades are home to many of civilization's oldest and most prized antiquities and cultural treasures. But in the heat of battle in Afghanistan or Iraq, how are troops to know whether they are taking their positions behind mounds of insignificant rubble or inside the precious remains of a 3,000-year-old temple complex?

The Pentagon's answer, announced at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, is to take a page from one of World War II's most storied military units, the teams of art experts known as the Monuments Men who recovered millions of European treasures looted by the Nazis.

The Army is forming a new group with a similar mandate to be composed of commissioned officers of the Army Reserve who are museum directors or curators, archivists, conservators and archaeologists.

Scott DeJesse, a Texas painter and an Army Reserve colonel who has served in Iraq and Afghanistan, said the new group's mission is not to hunt down missing works of art in castles and salt mines, as the World War II force did. Instead it is to provide a scholarly liaison for military commanders and the local authorities.

Ultimately, DeJesse said: "We want the host nation to protect their heritage. They're the heroes. They save their own day."

DeJesse developed the group with Corine Wegener, director of the Smithsonian Cultural Rescue Initiative. Wegener, a retired Army reservist, was a curator at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, where she oversaw American and European decorative arts collections from 1999 to 2012.

Officials said that the force will start training at the Smithsonian Institution in March, and that they hoped to have about 25 experts ready to be deployed immediately afterward.

The initiative comes at an urgent time for a region where human settlement dates back as far as 10,000 years and includes the remnants of Mesopotamian, Sumerian, Persian, Assyrian and Babylonian cultures. Afghanistan has been pillaged and desecrated by the Taliban for two decades; the Islamic State has wrought destruction and looted artifacts in Iraq, Syria and Libya; and rebel factions have sacked museums and mosques in Yemen.

The United States suffered a black eye during the invasion of Iraq in 2003, when it was faulted for failing to protect the Iraq National Museum in Baghdad from plunder amid the chaos of the city's fall. Archaeologists and State Department officials had warned that the museum's tens of thousands of ancient objects were vulnerable, but the military had no equivalent of the monuments team at that point.

Reserve leaders working on the new project are eager to evoke their forerunners in wartime Europe.

"It's like going back to our history," said Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Coggin, deputy commander of the civil affairs command, who is to run the group with its commander, Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie.

As reservists, the team will not be deployed full time but will be attached to military units as conditions dictate.