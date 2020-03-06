Complete a first marathon and rejuvenate a major artery. That is the message of an inspiring new study of novice runners and their aortas.

The study finds that training for and finishing a marathon can spruce up arteries, leaving them biologically younger than before, even if runners are older or slow.

But the study also raises questions about whether a lone marathon is the ideal goal to improve their arterial health over the long term.

Inside most of us who are middle-aged or older, arteries are hardening. Our arteries, of course, carry oxygenated blood from our hearts and, when healthy and pliable, expand and contract as blood pulses through them, keeping the flow smooth and steady.

But with age, our arteries’ elasticity declines and they stiffen. Blood begins to jostle and crowd against the vessels’ inflexible walls, blood pressure rises, and organs that require an even, gentle stream of blood, like the kidneys and brain, can be affected.

Past research hinted that exercise might alter this age-related arterial stiffening. Longtime older athletes tend to have relatively supple, responsive arteries. But most people are not longtime, competitive athletes, and it has not been clear whether sedentary people can start to exercise and still improve their arteries.

Runners compete along the Bandra-Worli sea link over the Arabian Sea during the Mumbai Marathon in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Thousands of the city’s residents alongside athletes took part in the marathon. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

So, for the new study, which was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, researchers at University College London and other institutions decided to track the arteries of a group of people who were new to exercise, targeting first-time entrants in the London Marathon.

The scientists found more than 200 men and women, most of them middle-aged and all sedentary, six months before race time. These soon-to-be marathoners completed health and fitness tests and a scan of their aorta, designed to measure its flexibility. None showed signs of heart disease or other serious health problems.

Each runner then began a training program, with most jogging a few times a week. This training continued for six months, although some dropped out. Ultimately, 136 men and women completed the race, in an average finishing time of 4.5 hours for the men and 5.5 hours for the women.

A week or two later, they repeat the tests. Their aortas proved to be more flexible. In fact, their arteries seemed to have shed the equivalent of about four years, in functional terms.

These improvements were most marked in older male runners and those whose finishing times had been slowest. They did not depend on changes in runners’ fitness or weight. All that had mattered was that people had kept up with their training and raced.