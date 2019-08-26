Having to watch a show when it airs? How adorably quaint.

With the rise of streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, Shudder, Nano and Mubi, our options are so endless that you probably can’t guess which of those isn’t real.

Gone are the days when the family would gather on a couch in front of the tube on a Thursday night to catch prime-time shows such as “Friends” and “Seinfeld.” Now, we watch shows whenever we want. And we don’t even need a TV. We stream shows on our cellphones, computer screens and video game consoles.

With this much power, bizarre habits emerge. After endless debate, we’ve landed on the 11 types of “television” viewers who exist in our brave new world. Which one are you?

The FOMO rewinder: You hate being left out — of anything. You need to catch every last detail on the screen, and you will rewind, rewind and rewind again until you’ve absorbed them all. You probably weren’t always like this. At first, you missed a line of dialogue and jumped back 15 seconds to make sure that it wasn’t important. But that little taste forever changed you. Miss a punchline? Rewind! Couldn’t understand a thick British accent? Rewind!

Your friends no longer will watch TV with you after you rewound the Red Wedding scene in “Game of Thrones” 22 times to figure out who died. The only upside to your behavior is your kids have taken to reading because watching TV with you is such a headache.

The frozen watcher: You are drawn to a TV screen if anything is flickering across it, regardless of what else you must do in that moment. You’re paralyzed. Your house could be going up in flames, but if you hear characters in the middle of a tense exchange, you’re still going to sit there and hope that you don’t inhale too much smoke.

Your knowledge of empty-calorie television is absurdly expansive, even though you claim to hate it. But, at least, if you do go on “Jeopardy!” you’ll probably do pretty well. Partly because you’ve seen something like 400 episodes of “Jeopardy!”

The multi-tasking phone watcher: You could clean your apartment, vacuum or cook dinner with nothing to accompany you except the sound of your own thoughts, but why? One click of an app on your phone, and those mundane chores instantly become less boring once you’re absorbed in that episode of “Big Little Lies” you missed or finally starting to binge-watch “Atlanta” because you’re the only person at work who hasn’t seen it. You just carefully prop your phone against a shelf, picture frame, lamp or whatever furniture won’t tip over, and you’re in business.

The work watcher: If you are bored at work and you discover a clever way to watch TV, embrace it. If you’re a lucky soul whose computer faces the wall — or maybe you even have an office — you can put in your ear buds and frown intently to make it look like you’re trying very hard to concentrate on an important spreadsheet when, in fact, you’re actually watching “Parks and Recreation.”

If you want to be really bold, you can stream a show on your phone hidden under your desk — just make sure it’s not a series that causes loud laughter or tears, because that can be a bit tricky to explain.

The anxious pauser: Television is home to a lot of tension these days. You’re the anxious type, so the pause button is your best friend. This magical escape mechanism helps you brace for the discomfort of, say, an inevitable murder, awkward dialogue or horrifying extracurricular activities of troubled teens. The downside is that it can take you weeks to make it through an episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” (Imagine all of the TVs still stuck on “The Bare Midriff” episode, which ends with Larry David clinging to a woman’s belly fat to avoid falling off a building.)

The second screener: With screens on your phone, laptop and tablet, why limit yourself to just one show at a time? That way you’ll be certain to be ready for the coffee break chatter at work the next day, no matter what show is being discussed. Your second screen might serve other purposes, too — comparing a miniseries with its real-life event, for example, or researching where you’ve seen that very familiar-looking actor whose name escapes you.

The distracted viewer: This is a variation on the Second Screener. Your co-worker asks you what you thought of that absolutely insane twist in last night’s episode of “Jane the Virgin,” and you respond with a look of confusion. Wait, there was a twist? When? You missed it because you also were trying to catch up on the episode of “The Bachelor” that you missed last week. Someone — that same co-worker, probably — told you the other day that technology use has decreased our attention spans. Maybe they were right.

The avid reader: If you feel guilty for plopping in front of a TV set while copies of the New Yorker pile up on your nightstand, you can comfort yourself with the fact that, with the closed captioning turned on, you’re technically still reading. Plus, it helps you understand what you’re watching. What is it that Jason Bateman just mumbled on “Ozark”? Why is Elisabeth Moss crying on “The Handmaid’s Tale”? Those are questions you’ll never have to ask, because you already read the answer.

The scroll bar skimmer: A true denizen of the digital age, you hover over the bar conveniently located at the bottom of whatever you’re watching on Netflix to sneak a peek at what’s coming up. Sure, Eleven and Mike and the kid with a bowl cut are among the most important characters in “Stranger Things,” but you’re only really watching this season for Steve and Robin’s scenes at the mall ice cream shop. How much longer until the next one?

The perpetual re-watcher: We have access to more shows than anyone in the history of humanity. But while others rejoice in TV’s unending options, all you can feel is the crushing weight of making a decision. So you select “The Office,” “Friends” or one of the 456 episodes of “Law and Order” that you’ve already seen. Although you feel guilty — you know you should finally get around to “Killing Eve” — what you actually want to do is shut off your brain and be comforted by reruns. You don’t want to be surprised, engrossed or learn something new about the human condition. You just want to watch Jim and Pam finally get together — for the 14th time.

The late-to-the-party watcher: You need to talk about Rory stealing that boat on “Gilmore Girls.” About Coach Taylor’s refusal to put his wife’s career ahead of his on “Friday Night Lights.” About the fate of Wallace on “The Wire.” But anyone who knows what you’re blabbing about has moved on and gotten over it. When you finally get around to seeing “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad,” you will have to process your feelings all by yourself — or through old Reddit threads.

Travis M. Andrews, Emily Yahr, Bethonie Butler, Sonia Rao and Elahe Izadi contributed to this report.